Glinton granted leave to appeal to Privy Council on contempt matter

A senior lawyer found guilty of contempt was yesterday granted leave to appeal the finding to the Privy Council.

Maurice Glinton, QC, was held in contempt last year after he challenged the make up of the appellate tribunal as one of its members, Justice of Appeal Abdulai Conteh, had obtained the mandatory retirement age of 70.

To make matters worse, Glinton did not show up for his contempt hearing on October 9.

Glinton refused to place himself on the record on September 28 in the appeal against extradition of Trevor Roberts, Devroy Moss, and Shanto Curry because of his concerns about Conteh.

After Court of Appeal President Dame Anita Allen told Glinton that Conteh had been granted an extension by the governor general, Glinton said, “I do not want to hear such childish propositions. I am a lawyer. I must accept it because you say so?”

When addressed by Justice Neville Adderley, Glinton said, “Am I going to have to reply to you in the same way with such nonsense?”

Following an intervention by Dame Anita, Glinton responded, “I have said that over and over again, this kind of debate that I seem to get into… and it maybe comes from familiarity which they say breeds contempt… but I will tell you this, when I am at this podium for my clients, I do not expect any favors from any judge.

“I have an application to the court. I have an obligation to my client. I understand the cases. I understand the authorities. I also understand why it might be convenient to have Justice of Appeal Conteh here. That is not my business.”

After saying that he would not appear in the case, Glinton added, “I cannot ask permission of the so-called court because it is my submission that we do not have one."

Glinton dismissed Conteh by saying, “I’m not even speaking to you” when the judge addressed him.

Glinton packed up his belongings and walked out of court as Justice Adderley was addressing him.

As for the second contempt charge, Glinton did not appeal at 10 a.m. as required by the summons.

The court ruled, "Mr. Glinton further swore in the affidavit that he was in New Providence and on the court’s premises at 9:20 a.m. but chose to leave, only to return when it was conveyed to him that a warrant had been issued.

“These actions indicate that Mr. Glinton had no intention of obeying the summons to appear, which on all accounts is a deliberate, contumelious and contumacious disregard of an order of this court.

“… Manifestly, Mr. Glinton’s late arrival in court and his conduct in sitting at the back of the court without making any effort to apprise the court of his presence before it rose was in our view intended to further trifle with the court.”

Roberts, Moss and Curry were extradited to Miami, Florida, earlier this year. They pleaded guilty and were sentenced to 26 months’ in prison and were released from custody shortly afterward after receiving credit for time spent on remand at the Department of Correctional Services.



