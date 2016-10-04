Rape convict disagrees with lawyer on line of appeal

A man sentenced to 43 years in prison for a home-invasion and rape could end up representing himself at his appeal if he and his lawyer do not reach a consensus.

Attorney Ryszard Humes sought to withdraw from the matter of Oscar Ingraham yesterday, telling the court that they had different views about what grounds of appeal should be argued.

Ingraham, who represented himself at the jury trial, was adamant that the grounds of appeal should not be amended as suggested by Humes.

However, when asked by Justice of Appeal Jon Isaacs if he was prepared to represent himself, he said that after prayerful thought he realized he was not competent to do so.

Yet moments later he complained that his lawyer was not taking his advice.

Court President Dame Anita Allen said that Ingraham could possibly face the same problem if the court appointed another lawyer.

Allen said, “We gave you senior counsel. You need to trust the advice of your counsel.”

Ingraham said that he felt he was “being backed into a corner”.

He later apologized to the court for making the suggestion.

The matter has been adjourned to November 17 to see if Ingraham and his lawyer have reached an agreement on how the appeal should be handled.



