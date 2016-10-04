Long Is. MP commends govt, still has concerns as storm nears

Long Island MP Loretta Butler-Turner has expressed concern that some of her constituents are not fully prepared for the category four storm expected to hit The Bahamas today.

Long Island was one of the islands that was devastated by the catastrophic Hurricane Joaquin last October.

Some residents have still not recovered and are in fear.

“Are we 100 percent prepared?” she asked.

“No. The sad thing is we still have not fully recuperated from last year.

“So essentially, we have areas of the island where we would have experienced a lot of flooding and a lot of road erosion.

“We believe that if this Hurricane Matthew comes with the water that we’re expecting, then we’ll see incidents of lots of flooding again.

“...On Long Island, it seems that we are already running low on supplies like drinkable water.

“So if there is any way that we can get pallets of water there instead of planes going there empty, I advise the government or the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to send some water there.”

Butler-Turner said last year, the government moved slowly in terms of preparing the country for Joaquin, but she commended the Christie adminstration for initiatives taken this year.

At last report, the hurricane was expected to pass over Jamaica late Monday night/early Tuesday morning and pass through eastern Cuba by Tuesday afternoon/Tuesday night.

On Saturday night, the government flew 117 students studying in Jamaica back home.

Planes have also been sent to several Family Islanders in the southern Bahamas to evacuate residents to New Providence.

But Butler-Turner still had some questions about both initiatives.

“My biggest concern is where are people coming to Nassau being housed if they don’t have relatives?” she asked.

Despite being unsure of where they would be housed, Butler-Turner applauded the government for the evacuations.

However, she questioned if the government was not going overboard by sending a plane for students in Jamaica.

She admitted that she advised her daughter, who lives in Jamaica, not to board the evacuation flight.

“The challenge that I see is I’m just hoping that the government did not overreact,” she said.

“We see the airplanes are going to be shutting down services as of tomorrow (Tuesday).

“I would be concerned that once the hurricane moves from Jamaica and we come under the gun, how do we now get our students back in a timely fashion?

“But I guess that was the chance that was taken.

“I hope that they’re able to get them back there as quickly as possible.”

Butler-Turner said the storm is not to be taken lightly.

She urged residents to move quickly to prepare.

As for those criticizing the government for not unclogging drains or cutting down trees, the Long Island MP urged all able-bodied Bahamians to get on board.

Matthew has winds of up to 140 miles per hour.

It was traveling north around seven miles per hour last night.



