BPL preparing for storm

Bahamas Power and Light (BPL) said yesterday that it is making every effort to prepare for the impact of Hurricane Matthew and will closely monitor the weather system as it draws closer to The Bahamas, to ensure service is maintained until it becomes unsafe to do so.

The category four hurricane is expected to begin impacting the southern islands today.

“BPL’s policy with regard to severe storms and its networks across The Bahamas are as follows: in the Family Islands, if conditions deteriorate to the point that it is impacting the power lines, a controlled shut down will be executed to minimize damage,” BPL said in a statement.

“In New Providence, BPL’s system is kept operational as long as possible.

“However, the company reminds its customers that in the event that heavy winds and rain impact overhead lines then isolated shutdowns in certain areas may become necessary.”

During a press conference at the Churchill Building yesterday, BPL CEO Pamela Hill advised that the company continues trimming trees near power lines throughout the country.

She advised that may cause temporary power outages as personnel work near certain lines.

She urged customers to not attempt to remove any tree that is on a power line, but leave it to a professional.

“I very much want to urge all Bahamians, all who will be experiencing this storm, to follow safety procedures first and foremost,” she said.

“For us, you can help us by remaining indoors.

“Should you be required to leave home and you come across a downed line, particularly one that may be in water, we urge that you stay away from it.

“Should you find flooding either in your business or in your home, we urge that you disconnect the main switch.”

BPL encouraged residents to turn off the main switch and circuit breakers in the event of flooding.

“In the event of flooding to buildings, supplies may not be restored until flood water subsides and an inspection of the structure is carried out to determine if it is safe to restore electricity service,” BPL said.

BPL encouraged customers to monitor its social media outlets such as Facebook for regular updates.

In the event of emergency, BPL can be contacted on 302-1800 or 323-5561.



