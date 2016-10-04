Mitchell explains why govt did not evacuate students from Cuba

Foreign Affairs Minister Fred Mitchell yesterday explained that though the government of The Bahamas urged the Cuban government to evacuate Bahamian students studying in the eastern part of Cuba to a safer area, its attempts were unsuccessful due to circumstances beyond its control.

Nonetheless, all of the students are believed to be safe.

At last report, the category four storm was expected to pass over Jamaica late Monday night/early Tuesday morning and pass through eastern Cuba by Tuesday afternoon/Tuesday night.

After the government flew out 117 students studying in Jamaica, many questioned why students studying in Cuba were not flown home as well.

The minister noted that while the government did try, it did not work out as he had wished.

“Cuba is a huge country,” Mitchell noted.

“The storm is going to be passing over the eastern side of Cuba, not Havana.

“From what we have been advised there are about 20 students in Havana and four students in the area where the storm is going to affect.

“We sent a [diplomatic] note to the Cuban government asking for their assistance in allowing us to remove the students from that part of Cuba to Havana for their safekeeping.

“The government said they were not in the position to agree with that.

“In fact, they said the province had been shut down and [no one] was allowed to move and that the students would be moved to the safest accommodations they can get.”

According to Mitchell, there was also a logistics problem which prevented the transporting of the four students.

“...The roads and railroad transportation had been stopped,” he explained.

“It is an eight to 10-hour journey by road from where they are to Havana.

"The government felt that by the time the journey was embarked upon, the roads would be impassable in any event. It just prevented it all around from being done.”

Mitchell, who seemed optimistic, said Cuba has an excellent record on public safety in terms of emergencies and disaster preparedness.

For those students who were flown back to The Bahamas from Jamaica on Saturday night, further instructions will be given.

Though he did not reveal a total cost of the flight, Mitchell said the government will pay Bahamasair’s commercial rates for all of the students who were brought home.

Details about the return flight will be posted on the ministry’s website once it is safe to travel.

Mitchell warned residents to take the storm seriously as it is dangerous and poses serious threats.



