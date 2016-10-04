Christie: Lessons learned from Joaquin’s teachable moment

Prime Minister Perry Christie said one of the lessons learned from Hurricane Joaquin’s devastating impact on The Bahamas last October was not to get caught by surprise when storms, even ones that appear to minor, approach.

Last year, the government and the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) were heavily criticized for not adequately warning residents about Joaquin in the southern Bahamas quickly enough, and for not moving more quickly to mobilize recovery efforts.

The prime minister characterized the situation as a “teachable moment” for the government.

Yesterday, at a special sitting of Cabinet in the Churchill Building to brief the nation on Hurricane Matthew, the category four storm expected to impact The Bahamas as early as today, Christie said the government learned three lessons from Joaquin.

“The first lesson that one learns is to ensure that as early as possible, steps are taken to confirm that all of the preparations are in place,” he said.

“Last year, Joaquin generated from the 29th of September to the 3rd of October from a tropical depression to a 150 mile-per-hour hurricane.

“So in three or four days it came unexpectedly into a major hurricane. We are not now going to be caught by surprise. We are prepared for any eventuality.”

Several southern islands experienced severe flooding and infrastructural damage because of last year’s storm and residents lamented they had not been forewarned.

Hurricane Matthew is expected to impact every island of The Bahamas between today and Friday, though some areas will only experience tropical force winds, government advised.

With storm surges of up to 15 feet expected, residents in low lying and coastal areas are being advised to evacuate.

“The second point is that it speaks to vulnerability of a country and therefore we were taking precautions to ensure that in each island those who are responsible to the government to provide services have not only identified the persons who are considered vulnerable, but they have taken the precaution of moving those out of harm’s way who should be moved,” Christie said.

“This morning, you hear the word ‘evacuation’, that is evacuation where it has to happen and the way it should happen.

“So with respect to lessons, being able to identify vulnerable areas in the country, meaning areas that are prone to flooding, take action in moving those people that are in those areas, identify vulnerable persons, people who are amputees and have difficulty moving, and move them out of harm’s way.”

The third lesson learned, according to the prime minister, has to do with the deployment of resources prior to the storm.

“And then with respect to resources (for example) – when we talked [to island administrators], some would say ‘we need a generator or we need two generators’, being able to ensure that provisions were made for that,” he said.

“Or [they would say] that the command center has difficulty with toilets functioning, being able to fix those things. Being able to ensure preparedness is in place.”

The prime minister called hurricane Matthew a “potentially dangerous” storm and warned Bahamians to take it seriously.

“This morning’s (Monday’s) special session was intended to reassure the people of The Bahamas that we have taken all of the steps that we think are necessary and required to put The Bahamas in the best position to protect itself and its citizens,” he said.



