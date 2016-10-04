Govt agencies activate emergency management system

Various government agencies have activated their contingency plans as Hurricane Matthew nears.

“We have already engaged in a hurricane avoidance program where nine of our patrol craft, coastal going patrol craft and ocean going patrol craft, have already departed Coral Harbour toward an area away from the effects of the storm,” said Acting Defence Force Commodore Captain Tellis Bethel at a press conference at the Cabinet Office yesterday.

According to Bethel, immediately following the storm’s passing, the patrol craft will proceed to the designated islands impacted by Matthew to render assistance and coordinate efforts.

“We have advanced teams that were deployed to the various Family Islands most likely to be hit by hurricane force winds,” he said.

“Immediately following the storm we have another team that will be deployed to [provide] damage assistance.

“And following that, we will deploy our hurricane platoon [which] will assist with recovery and relief efforts, road clearings, harbor clearing and reconstruction efforts.”

One of the biggest challenges after Hurricane Joaquin in 2015 was the inability to communicate with residents on the affected islands because of downed power and telephone lines.

To address that issue, Charlene Bain, who is responsible for Family Island health and facility preparedness said, “Satellite phones have been delivered to Exuma, Cat Island, Long Island, Abaco, Mayaguana, Crooked Island, and we are anticipating that by the end of the day, with the help of the defense force, satellite phones will be delivered to Acklins and San Salvador.

“We’ve also equipped our staff with government issued telephones, so that in the event that one system is down they are able to communicate with us.”

Director of Social Services Melanie Zonicle said a social worker has been stationed on every major Family Island.

“They will have a shelter kit that would provide basic health items and basic food items,” she said.

“If there [is] damage that occur on any of the islands there will be a team of social workers that will be a part of the rapid assessment team going into the Family Islands to assess the initial damage.

“For those islands that sustained damage and they need repairs done, the Department of Social Services will put together a team that will go to those islands for an extensive period.”



