Missing boater found dead

The body of missing boater Christopher Turnquest was found in waters west of Paradise Island yesterday, police reported.

They said Royal Bahamas Defence Force officers retrieved the body around 9 a.m.

“An autopsy will be performed to determine the exact cause of death,” police said.

Officials reported that Turnquest and another person were on a 13-foot skiff when an accident occurred 8:30 p.m, Saturday.

One of the occupants was recovered from the water, officials said.

Family members identified the second passenger as Keno Turnquest, who was uninjured.

According to relatives, the men are cousins.

Ryan Turnquest, Christopher’s brother, described him as a hardworking, dedicated young man with a good heart.

“As you can see from his Facebook, he was very popular and everyone loved him,” Ryan said.

“He was my right hand man, my best friend and my business partner. We slept in the same bed until we were 17. He had just found something he loved and now he is gone.”

Ryan explained that the family had just started its own fishing company.

The boat the cousins were on was called “The Destiny”, but they have since renamed it to “Team Chris”.

“We were out for a few days and we had just come back in because of the hurricane,” he said.

“They were out there that night testing the boats.

“We were planning to go back out on Wednesday after the storm.

“The family hadn’t even seen him yet.

“The family is devastated. He was our little Chris.

“If anyone needed anything, they called Chris.

“If they need a water heater replaced, they called Chris.

“If they were too lazy to move and wanted something from Wendy’s they called Chris. He had a good heart.”

When asked how Keno is doing, Ryan said physically he is doing great, “not a scratch on him,” but emotionally he is not doing well.

“He is hurt and he is disappointed,” he said.

The family met with police yesterday.

Ryan said he cannot discuss the details of the meeting as the investigation is ongoing.



