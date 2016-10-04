One year ago, Tonya Roberts and her sister Shekiesha Delancy were evacuated from Crooked Island following the ferocious Hurricane Joaquin.

With Hurricane Matthew roaring toward the southern island, Roberts said her family cannot go through that again.

Yesterday, they found themselves once again fleeing Crooked Island, only this time before the storm hits.

They were flown out by the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

“The experience we had last year, I cannot put my children through it again,” said Roberts, shortly after landing at Lynden Pindling International Airport yesterday. “So I decided to just leave.”

Roberts and her sister told The Nassau Guardian after their harrowing experience in Hurricane Joaquin that they did not know there was a hurricane until their house started to shake and they had to grab their children and run for their lives.

They spent about 19 hours huddled in a cramped bathroom at a bar and restaurant on the beach. It was Roberts’ birthday.

“When dark fell, the ceiling started giving way bit by bit,” said Delancy after she was evacuated last year.

“Everywhere started leaking and everyone pushed, 21 of us, into a tiny bathroom.

“All that was running through my mind was if anything happens, everything has to fall on me because I’m shielding my children.

“If this roof gives way I have to shield my children.”

The mothers said that after the storm they spent hours swimming through water in search of food for their children.

They were then evacuated, but expressed eagerness to return home, despite losing everything.

After spending several weeks in New Providence, the sisters returned home to rebuild their lives in Crooked Island.

But that recovery has now been put on hold.

“Our home isn’t really finished completely as yet,” Roberts said yesterday.

“We were living in a trailer so we had to leave.

“I tried to secure as [many] things as I could before we left, but I’m still worried about what is going to happen because I think it’s going to be just as bad as last year.

“We did not prepare at all last year.

“We did not have any time to prepare; it just hit us like that but now that we have a little more time to prepare, we were able to save some stuff.”

Roberts flew to Nassau with several other members of her family — seven children and four adults.

In total, NEMA flew 23 Crooked Island residents to New Providence yesterday.

In addition, the agency flew 40 residents out of Acklins and four out of Long Island.

Not taking any chances

Muriel Deleveaux, 85, was also on the flight out of Crooked Island.

Deleveaux was escorted by her brother, Edward Cunningham, who said he had to get his sister off of the island.

Cunningham said Deleveaux suffered through Hurricane Joaquin last year and he did not want her to repeat the experience.

“It’s terrible, and at this time it seems as though the hurricane is going to repeat this same route, so we had to get her out.

“I told her [it’s better] to be safe than to be sorry.

“Everything went terrible for her [last year].

“For two nights she had to sleep in the home [where] the roof was already halfway caved in.

“I had to go and send for her again and she lives alone.

“The house hasn’t been finished yet; it is in terrible condition.

“I only wish that NEMA had put more effort into helping the people.

“Some houses haven’t even started as yet.”

Elton McKinney and his family, including his mother, his wife and his son, also chose to leave the island and seek refuge in Nassau.

They weathered the storm on Crooked Island last year.

“The storm last year, I didn’t want to go through that again; it was terrible,” McKinney said.

“My home was pretty much... destroyed and up to today it’s not completed...”

McKinney described what the atmosphere was like before leaving.

“The majority of folks have already started to batten up their homes,” he said.

“So we are much more prepared, and we have already done a lot of shopping.

“So folks have food and water in their homes.

“So hopefully everything else will work out smooth from here.

“Some people are sort of in fear because of the experience of last year and some people are in good spirits hoping for the best.”

McKinney said his father decided to stay home and finish preparing the house.

As some people evacuated the southern islands, Phelina Knowles, a Long Island resident, was trying to return home yesterday.

“My younger son is there, my husband is there; it looks like it is going to stay clear of Nassau and it looks like we will get the full impact of the storm,” Knowles said.

“We survived Joaquin and that was a monster.”

She said she was in Long Island for Hurricane Joaquin but left her home in time to avoid danger.

“I got out in time and got to higher ground, which was the best thing that I did because the storm water came through my house,” she said.

“We lost our beds and things like that.

“I had to replace my windows, but compared to some others it wasn’t as bad.

“We are still rebuilding slowly.”

Hurricane Matthew was maintaining its category four status as it barrelled toward Haiti and is projected to begin impacting The Bahamas today.



