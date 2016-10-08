Date:
Police deny deaths of teens during storm
ARTESIA DAVIS
Guardian Senior Reporter
artesia@nasguard.com

Published: Oct 08, 2016

There were no storm-related fatalities during the passage of Hurricane Matthew, according to a police spokesperson.

Assistant Commissioner Stephen Dean told The Nassau Guardian yesterday that reports of two teens being crushed to death in their car by a fallen pole in Elizabeth Estates were untrue.

Dean said, “Nothing like that has come across my desk. It’s pretty hard to hide a death in Nassau.”

According to Dean, he had received no reports of robbers masquerading as NEMA officials during the storm.

Police kept up patrols during the storm and had no reports of looting from businesses.

He said, “For the most part, people stayed inside their homes. We had no problems. They knew if they came outside to do any damage that the police would be there.”

 


