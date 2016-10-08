DPM calls for volunteers for Matthew cleanup

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Works Philip Brave Davis said yesterday extreme situations from Hurricane Matthew resulted in severe damage along the southeastern coast and throughout much of the southern area of New Providence.

“Regrettably, a lot of our residents did not heed our warning about evacuating, hence putting at [risk] a number of brave souls who had to go out there to rescue them and make sure that they [were] safe,” Davis said, outside the National Emergency Management Agency headquarters on Gladstone Road.

“But I thank God for the fact that what we have lost is what we could replace.”

Davis called for volunteers to assist in cleanup in the aftermath of Hurricane Matthew.

The storm weaved a destructive path throughout the country with New Providence receiving a direct hit.

The extent of the damage remains unclear on many of the Family Islands, as initial assessments are ongoing.

In New Providence, residences and businesses along the coastline appeared to be hit the hardest.

Flooding was extensive in some parts of the island, along with roof damage, downed power lines, tree damage and road obstruction.

Many roads were impassable due to large trees having toppled over and low hanging power lines.

“We call upon those that could volunteer where they see a challenge,” Davis said.

“If they could just pitch in and help us remove that challenge, we find that the citizen-like thing to do.”

Davis explained that the Ministry of Works has set up a cleanup command center in order to tackle cleanup efforts in the aftermath of the storm.

“The island of New Providence has been zoned into five districts with teams to head those districts to make sure all the roads are passable,” Davis said.

“All of the major roads should have been cleared for vehicular traffic and the inner city will be then addressed.”

Davis said the government is concerned over the extent of damages maintained to Grand Bahama and a team was expected to fly over yesterday to begin assessing the damages.



