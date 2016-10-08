Date:
Ports to reopen today
PAIGE MCCARTNEY
Guardian Staff Reporter
Published: Oct 08, 2016

Lynden Pindling International Airport (LPIA) will resume operations today, the Nassau Airport Development Company (NAD) said in a statement yesterday.

NAD advised travellers to contact their respective airlines for flight updates.

The Department of Civil Aviation and the Airport Authority also announced the opening of 15 airports throughout the family islands.

Those airports include: Exuma International; Andros Town; San Andros; New Bight, Cat Island; Arthur's Town, Cat Island; San Salvador; Mayaguana; Inagua; Acklins; Rock Sound, Eleuthera; Governor's Harbour, Eleuthera; North Eleuthera; Crooked Island; Stellar Maris, Long Island; and Deadman's Cay, Long Island.

Airports in Grand Bahama are also expected to open today.

The Ministry of Tourism also announced that the Port of Nassau will open today.

At least two cruise ships are expected to call on the port today.

The ministry said all visitors who endured Hurricane Matthew in The Bahamas were accounted for on Friday.

“There were more than 3,000 visitors on New Providence, 74 on Grand Bahama and 228 throughout the Family Islands,” the ministry said in a statement.

 


