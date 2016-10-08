BPL: Outages through next week

Many residents throughout New Providence will be without electricity well into next week as Bahamas Power and Light (BPL) struggles to reenergize its power generation network post Hurricane Matthew, according to Corporate Communications Manager Arnette Wilson-Ingraham.

Last night, up to 50 percent of BPL’s primary substations were reenergized and power was restored to pocket areas of New Providence, BPL said in a statement.

“It’s going to be days for some areas. Some people will be on this afternoon, we have some areas on as well in small pockets,” Wilson-Ingraham said to The Nassau Guardian yesterday.

“We have challenges at Clifton Pier so we don’t have any generation to turn people on.”

BPL said in the statement there were issues restarting engines at Blue Hills Power Station because of the storm and the transmission system on the island sustained some damage.

BPL’s distribution network, which services communities, was also substantially impacted by the storm.

“Those areas that have wires underground and those areas where damage was minimal, we’re going to start turning people on,” Wilson-Ingraham said.

“There are going to be people who have power today, tomorrow – and then there will be people who don’t have power well into next week.

“We’re still doing assessments and it potentially could be even longer than a next week situation. We’re in for a long haul.”

Wilson-Ingraham said the Yamacraw and Sea Breeze areas will probably be two of the areas with prolonged power outages.

BPL continued conducting extensive damage assessments Friday, one day after the hurricane, which grew from a category 3 to a category 4, swept across the archipelago.

However BPL said challenges including standing water in several parts of the island and extensive pole damage in some areas may impact the restoration process.

BPL said, “The magnitude of the storm has had a significant impact on our networks and we trust that our customers can appreciate the enormous amount of work we have ahead of us.”

Cable Bahamas service shortfall

Cable Bahamas Limited (CBL) did not specify when customers on New Providence would have their services restored in a statement released Friday afternoon.

“Customers throughout the country are experiencing outages that are primarily related to power interruptions and downed distribution lines that are impacted by falling trees. The gusting winds, which blew rain, salt, sand and debris around, will have varying degrees of effect on the company’s systems,” the statement read.

“By Friday morning, as Hurricane Matthew was moving away from the central Bahamas, CBL technical teams were allowed to survey neighborhoods in New Providence assessing safety and network issues prior to network restoration activities beginning, once the all clear is given by NEMA.”

Although many customers on New Providence were without service, Cable Bahamas said its “free to air systems” remained running on smaller islands throughout the storm.

John Gomez, who is the company’s chief operations officer, said, “Systems and networks in the southern islands fared very well considering the storm’s strength.”

Cable Bahamas said repair crews will be deployed to southern islands for assessments and restoration where applicable.

BTC lauds network resilience

The Bahamas Telecommunication Company (BTC) on the other hand said it was able to restore its network to almost all islands within hours of Matthew exiting The Bahamas, according to CEO Leon Williams.

“The BTC network has been really resilient. We lost the Acklins network a couple days ago, but within five to six hours after the storm it was back up. All of Long Island is back up,” Williams said.

“The only challenge is North Andros. We have two sites down in North Andros. We suspect there is a tree probably on the fiber optic going to North Andros because Central Andros is up and South Andros is up.”

Williams said there were other minimal challenges for BTC, but said there were ongoing assessments that needed to be completed.



