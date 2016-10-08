‘Disgusting’ criminals rob children’s primary school

Member of Parliament for Fox Hill Fred Mitchell yesterday expressed extreme disgust following reports that Sandilands Primary School was burglarized during Hurricane Matthew.

Between Wednesday and Friday, the storm weaved a destructive path throughout most of the country with New Providence receiving a direct hit.

“How can someone be so morally bankrupt as to use a storm to rob little children of a chance at a decent future?,” Mitchell asked in a press release from Bahamas Information Services.

“This is reprehensible and disgusting.

“I ask the community to keep their eyes and ears open to find these thieves and report them to the police who are investigating.”

He said on the day the hurricane struck, the school was broken into and all its computers from its computer lab were stolen and the principal's office was also ransacked by unknown people.

Police are investigating matter.

Before the storm hit on Wednesday night, police also reported a murder on Carew Street, off Montrose Avenue around 10:45 p.m.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Leon Bethell said a man lost his life after opening his home door to someone knocking.

“As soon as he opened the door someone attacked him and fired shots, causing his life,” Bethell said.

The murder count now stands at 74.



