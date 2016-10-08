500 people rescued on New Providence

Despite repeated warnings to evacuate coastal areas of New Providence before Hurricane Matthew hit, Assistant Commissioner of Police Stephen Dean said almost 500 people in the capital had to be rescued from those areas throughout the storm.

Dean said rescues had to be made from eastern New Providence in places such as Yamacraw and Lumumba Lane, and in the South Beach area, in places such as Marshall Road and Carmichael.

Dean told The Nassau Guardian that rescues had to be made in the midst of the storm as water was flooding into people’s homes.

On Tuesday night during a press conference at National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) headquarters Commissioner of Police Ellison Greenslade called on residents in low-lying areas to leave as soon as possible.

“We are not intending to frighten you, but if you are intending to help yourself and your families, this is the time now to make a decision to move,” he said at the time.

“If you are living [along] the coastline, move in with your relatives or good friends.

“If you live on the coastline in Nassau, specifically Adelaide, South Beach, the Marshall Road, Stokes property, right along the South Beach corridor and right onto the back end of Sea Breeze where you have those canals, the water will rise, those ponds will merge and you will have challenges.

“I neglected to tell you Coral Harbor likewise because of your network of canals.

“On that coastline and indeed the eastern foreshore of Yamacraw and coming on the back end you are going to have to make some good decisions now.

“Please do not [cause] us, the commodore, myself and other law enforcement agencies to have to come out in the middle of the storm to try to rescue you in very difficult circumstances.”



