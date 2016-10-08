Matthew could return

Following the devastation of Hurricane Matthew, Prime Minister Perry Christie yesterday warned that the storm will likely come back and strike parts of The Bahamas again.

“The bottom line is that, yes, it probability it will loop,” Christie said outside the National Emergency Management Agency headquarters on Gladstone Road.

“Insofar as danger and safety is concerned, it will not be hurricane force winds, it will be tropical force winds which will be between 39 and, say, 75 miles an hour, which is still significant.

“That will come in by next Wednesday if it does come; into the Abacos, into the northern Bahamas, and that northern Bahamas would really mean that it would touch Grand Bahama, Bimini, Abaco, New Providence and possibly a bit of Eleuthera and a bit of Andros.”

Hurricane Matthew weaved a destructive path throughout the country with New Providence receiving a direct hit.

The extent of the damage remains unclear on many of the Family Islands as initial assessments are ongoing.

“With respect to Exuma, that was impacted; we are waiting the full assessment from Exuma,” Christie said.

“Obviously we were impacted strongly in New Providence and tremendously in North Andros and in Grand Bahama.

“We are going to Grand Bahama today (Friday) to make an on the spot assesment because the representative for West End and Bimini (Obie Wilchcombe) has indicated to us there has been lots of homes, quite a number of homes have been destroyed, many have been damaged and so there is significant loss in the western community.”

The prime minister also indicated that as efforts to deal with damage continue, budgetary allocations from various ministries may be reduced and a hurricane relief fund will be created.

He said, “So what we decided to do is to explore immediately in creating a hurricane fund that we will invite commercial banks to participate in and have that segregated from the government expenditure so we can be accountable for that fund being directed to relief for Matthew.”

The prime minister left for Grand Bahama yesterday to assess the damage on the island, which is said to be severe in certain areas.



