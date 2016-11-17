Bel Canto Singers gears up for Christmastide 2016

After a splendid international summer tour in Montreal and Quebec, Canada, the members of Bel Canto are back to work for this year’s “Christmastide”.

The Christmastide concert, held annually two nights early in December, has grown into a beloved holiday tradition in New Providence.

The concert features special arrangements of Christmas carols, anthems, and spirituals. Over 600 people come from all over the island each year to attend the concerts, which the singers present as a gift to the music community.

Bel Canto will host the 2016 Christmastide Gala – for the first time ever at The Balmoral Club on Friday, December 2 at 7:15 p.m.

As a part of the festivities, there will be a silent auction with wine and gourmet cuisine provided.

A concert only performance will be held at Christ Church Cathedral on Saturday, December 4 at 7:30 p.m.

Gala tickets are $125 and the concert only performance tickets are $25.

The concert will be held under the patronage of Governor General Dame Marguerite Pindling.

Concert director Eldridge McPhee, who has executed many collaborations with musicians both at home and internationally, is pleased to have been sponsored by Burns House, Commonwealth Brewery.

The Bel Canto singers are also partnering with the Grand Bahamas United Hurricane Relief Fund, which will benefit from the proceeds of the gala.

Bel Canto Singers is also pleased to present acclaimed operatic tenor Gary Seydell as its guest soloist.

The St. Louis Dispatch describes Seydell singing the role of Turiddu as “captivating; his voice pierced each note and rang with brilliance”.

This year’s concerts will feature wonderful arrangements of favorite Christmas carols many of which were arranged for the world class Mormon Tabernacle Choir as well as other seasonal favorites.

The Gala Reception and Silent Auction are the best kept secrets in The Bahamas.

“For the past 10 years, I have been realizing my vision: To work with individuals, through musical productions, to have an impact on the lives of our members, thereby impacting their communities,” McPhee said.

“The mark of a good leader is discipline and after having studied music for some 35 years, I know that talent and discipline create success. This formula is not unique to music.”

Bel Canto Singers, through its annual production of Christmastide, has raised more than $90,000 for charities including The AIDS Foundation over the past yuletide seasons.

“We are pleased to add Grand Bahamas United to our list of worthy non-profit organizations that will benefit from the proceeds of the gala night,” McPhee said.

“I have seen BCS members grow as musicians as well as husbands, wives, partners, and parents. More importantly, I have seen members of this group come to learn and to understand what it means to become points of light in their workplaces, churches, civic organizations and at play.”

For tickets or further information, please write to info@belcantosingersbahamas.com or call (242) 376-2772.



