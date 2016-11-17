Frank Watson: FNM didn’t dismiss Bain without cause

Former Cabinet Minister Frank Watson said it was “unfortunate” that radio talk show host Lincoln Bain protested as Free National Movement (FNM) candidate for Pinewood Reuben Rahming was on stage following Rahming’s ratification on Tuesday night, but Watson said he does not believe the FNM has “dismissed” Bain, who wanted the Pinewood nomination, “without cause”.

Rahming was ratified along with radio talk show host Jeffrey Lloyd for South Beach and incumbent MP for Bamboo Town Renward Wells.

Minutes into Rahming’s speech, Bain, surrounded by about a dozen supporters, including members of the FNM Pinewood Association, held up placards that read: “Pinewood wants Lincoln for Parliament”.

Watson, who spoke to The Nassau Guardian shortly after the protest, said, “All I could say is, I don’t think the party is dismissing him without cause.”

It is unclear why the FNM did not nominate Bain.

In a letter addressed to the Executive Committee of the FNM dated November 12, the FNM constituency association for Pinewood said it was extremely disappointed and concerned about the behavior of the leadership of the FNM regarding the selection of the candidate for Pinewood.

The association said based on meetings with FNM Leader Dr. Hubert Minnis in October, it understood that Bain would be run in Pinewood, but it was “disgusted and appalled” to learn that Bain’s name was withdrawn despite the fact that “every matter regarding Lincoln was explained and settled once he was questioned about them”.

Watson said it is clear that Bain’s supporters do not understand “what the issues [are] with regards [to] his candidacy”.

“I think they ought to demand of the Executive Committee or the leadership, an explanation so that they may satisfy themselves that what happened was not a situation that was done spitefully or unfairly or otherwise,” Watson said.

“He (Bain) needs to tell them.

“If he doesn’t then somehow the party has to communicate with them in a way which causes them to understand that there is nothing personal in it.”

Asked whether he believes Bain’s controversial recording of former FNM Senator Lanisha Rolle had anything to do with his rejection, Watson said though the public will draw those sorts of conclusions “I don’t know enough of it to say that didn’t have anything to do with it”.

Rolle resigned from the Senate in May as a recorded conversation between Rolle and Bain made the rounds on social media.

However, she cited personal reasons for her resignation.

In the recording, Rolle made disparaging remarks against certain senior FNMs.

Bain said he recorded the conversation because prior to the meeting with Rolle, he received a call advising him that he was about to be “sabotaged”.

He said he recorded the conversation to protect himself.

It was not the first time Bain was embroiled in controversy surrounding a recording he made.

In December 2015, Bain aired an audio clip on Global 99.5 FM of a conversation he had with Stellar Waste to Energy CEO Dr. Fabrizio Zanaboni in November.

Before playing the clip, Bain said Zanaboni indicated that he was asked for small contributions by the Progressive Liberal Party and asserted that Zanaboni admitted that these were requested to advance the company’s plan for a $600 million waste to energy project at the New Providence landfill.

But Zanaboni later told The Guardian he was misrepresented.

He also said he was not advised he was being recorded.

The matter was referred to the House of Assembly Committee on Privilege, where it remains.



