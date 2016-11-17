PLP to ratify two more tonight

Tonight, the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) is set to ratify Eva Bain for Central and South Abaco and Chester Cooper for Exuma, according to PLP Chairman Bradley Roberts.

The candidates are expected to be ratified during the party’s National General Council (NGC) meeting at its headquarters on Farrington Road.

“They are both bringing delegations from the islands and they both have very strong support,” Roberts said yesterday.

He added that Exuma has been in the PLP’s corner for many years and he is sure Bain will win Central and South Abaco for the party.

Edison Key, of the Free National Movement (FNM), is currently the member of Parliament for Central and South Abaco.

Cooper was expected to be ratified at the party’s last NGC meeting, but the event was postponed due to Prime Minister Perry Christie reportedly falling ill with a stomach virus.

During its last NGC meeting, the party also postponed its national convention that was set for this month to late January due to ongoing hurricane relief efforts.

On Tuesday, the party announced the new date for its convention set for January 24-26 next year.

The convention, the party’s first since 2009, will see the highly anticipated leadership showdown between PLP Fort Charlotte candidate Alfred Sears and Prime Minister Perry Christie.

So far the party has already ratified Jerome Fitzgerald for Marathon; Michael Halkitis for Golden Isles; Sears; Melanie Griffin for Yamacraw; Leslie Miller for Tall Pines; Dion Smith for Nassau Village; Arnold Forbes for Mount Moriah; Fred Mitchell for Fox Hill; Cleola Hamilton for South Beach; Kenred Dorsett for Southern Shores; Hope Strachan for Sea Breeze; and Keith Bell for Carmichael.



