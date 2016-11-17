Sears: Late convention allows more time for leadership bid

Following the Progressive Liberal Party’s (PLP) announcement of a new date for its long-awaited convention, PLP candidate for Fort Charlotte Alfred Sears, who will challenge Prime Minister Perry Christie for leader, said yesterday the new date, January 24-26, extends his ability to do ground work with the people who matter.

“I do feel that this affords me a reasonable time in which to meet with stalwart councilors and delegates,” Sears said.

“We will be traveling to most of our Family Islands.

“I’m speaking [and] listening to the delegates and the stalwart councillors.”

Sears expressed confidence in being endorsed by some of the party’s oldest stalwarts and their interest for change.

“We are using the time to reach more delegates and stalwart councilors and to explain our leadership platform; to hear their concerns and respond and continue this conversation,” he said.

This is the party’s first convention since 2009.

Sears has expressed his confidence in his ability to win.

Despite an emergence of Christie supporters within the PLP snubbing Sears’ leadership bid, the former attorney general has not backed down.

Marathon MP Jerome Fitzgerald and West Grand Bahama MP Obie Wilchcombe suggested Sears would have been better suited to enter the leadership race if he were still a member of Parliament.

Attorney General Allyson Maynard-Gibson and Nassau Village MP Dion Smith have said Christie will win.

Christie has said he will lead the PLP into the next general election.

When asked whether having a convention so close to election, due before the end of May, will leave the PLP with enough time to be able to re-energize itself to win, Sears said, “I believe that my candidacy, the platform that I have put forward and my election as leader will be to the benefit of the Progressive Liberal Party and improve its chances of being re-elected as the government of The Bahamas.”

The PLP’s convention was postponed to April 2016 due to Hurricane Joaquin last year, and was later rescheduled to November.

Before that it was scheduled for November 2015.



