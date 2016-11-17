Turnquest: No new constituencies needed

Free National Movement (FNM) Deputy Leader Peter Turnquest, who is the Official Opposition’s representative on the Constituencies Commission, yesterday suggested that no new constituencies should be added and highlighted the need for an independent boundaries commission.

Responding to reports that the government wants to add constituencies, Turnquest said, “My initial reaction to all of that is that, one, it’s been proven over and over again that boundaries don’t vote, people do.

“So you can cut the boundaries however you want to cut them, but at the end of the day, the people will speak.

“Secondly, I am of the belief that with the population size and the geographical nature of our country, we don’t need a tremendous burdensome number of members of Parliament to represent our population, and so the smaller the numbers, the better.”

Turnquest asserted that fewer constituencies would lessen the financial burden on the government.

“I am in very much support of a smaller government than a bigger government,” Turnquest said.

“... We don’t want to get into a situation where we are making cuts and changes for making cuts and changes’ sake or for some political advantages.

“I think this is where the idea of an independent boundaries commission starts to make sense in its legitimate proposals. Because really we ought to be about ensuring that everyone’s vote counts.”

Turnquest said it is too early to say whether the government is engaging in gerrymandering.

“We haven’t seen any final proposals at this point, so it is very difficult to say and I will give the government the benefit of the doubt until such time that they prove me otherwise,” he said.

“The government has indicated that it is looking at making changes, exactly where those changes will occur they have not indicated that as yet, nor have they given a final decision as to how many they are looking at, whether they are looking to increase it or not.”

Constituencies Commission Chair and House Speaker Dr. Kendal Major told The Tribune that the government has indicated its intentions to add additional seats.

The last change in boundaries came in 2011 by the FNM government.

At the time three new constituencies were added: Nassau Village, Southern Shores and Tall Pines.

Six constituencies were eliminated; Blue Hills, Clifton, Englerston, Kennedy, St. Thomas More and one constituency on Grand Bahama.

The House of Assembly went from 41 seats to 38 seats after the 2012 election.

The constitution mandates that there be a minimum of 38 seats.

Turnquest said the FNM is prepared to fight, no matter how many seats there are.

“It is accepted by the FNM wherever the cuts will occur, the FNM is prepared to fight, [it] is prepared to take our case to the Bahamian people; boundary lines don’t affect the outcome,” he said.

“While it is a concern in the sense that the cuts may be purposeful, deceitful, for gerrymandering purposes, we are of the understanding that we still have to win one voter at a time.”



