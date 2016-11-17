Police name wanted men; Several turn themselves in

Police said last night that four of the men wanted for questioning in relation to recent murders turned themselves into the Central Detective Unit.

The four are Lynhurst “Rocko” Johnson, 26, of Plaine Street, Pinewood Gardens; Dwayne “Boo Boo” Cartwright, 25, of Farrington Road; Rashad LaRoda, 26, of Farrington Road and Amal “Bow” Hunter, 25, of Major’s Alley, off Williams Lane.

Police were still looking for Nathaniel “Nat” Miller, 28, of Lee Street, Nassau Village; Shawn “Fire” Brown, 27, of Rupert Dean Lane and Remoan “Razor” Sweeting, 38, of Barns Road, Coral Harbour.

Police did not provide specifics of which killings they are seeking to question the suspects in relation to. There have been three murders on New Providence this week.

Via Caffe co-owner Albert Rahming was found shot to death inside a car at the Montagu Beach fishing ramp on Sunday morning.

There were two murders on Monday.

Shortly before 1 a.m., Coleman Edgecombe, 21, of Pinewood Gardens, was shot and killed in the parking lot of Lil Shottas sports bar on Arundel Street.

Around 8 p.m., a woman was shot dead and two other people injured when gunmen pulled up to the Sand Trap on West Bay Street and shot into the crowd.

“We need these men off the road, and we need the public’s assistance,” Assistant Commissioner Stephen Dean said yesterday.

Several of the men on the wanted list have been accused of serious crimes.

In June, Sweeting was charged in connection with an alleged plot to murder O’Neil Marshall.

Marshall was found shot to death in a vehicle in the parking lot of a derelict building that once housed City Meat Market on Market Street.

Marshall was a witness in the abetment to murder case of Stephen Stubbs and Giovanni Roberts.

Ian “Irie” Porter, 45, and Jamaric Green, 30, were charged in connection with the alleged murder conspiracy, though police did not charge anyone with Marshall’s murder.

Brown was accused of the murder of Noel “Noey” Roker, who was shot dead at Dorsett Alley in April 2012.

Miller was charged along with a group of men with gun possession in July.

Police have issued multiple wanted posters for Hunter.

In 2013, police sought to question him in connection with the December 27, 2013 Fox Hill shootings that left four people dead and seven others injured.

In March 2014, police wanted to question Hunter in connection with the murder of Carlos “Skuller” Colebrooke, 25, who was shot numerous times in the head during a triple shooting off East Street.

Colebrooke was listed as a suspect in the Fox Hill shootings, but he was never charged with the crime.

And LaRoda was accused of the attempted murder of Michael Preval in January 2014.



