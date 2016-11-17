Date:
Call to end death penalty
Bishops say human life should be protected
JAYME C. PINDER
Guardian Staff Reporter
jayme@nasguard.com

Published: Nov 17, 2016

Catholic Archbishop Patrick Pinder and other regional bishops who make up the Antilles Episcopal Conference (AEC) are urging governments to work toward the abolition of the death penalty in the region.

In a statement, Pinder, who is president of the conference, and 18 other bishops called for reform of the criminal justice system and for a more “meaningful” method to be used to deal with offenders.

“We believe that human life is a gift from God and is sacred,” the bishops said in a press statement.

“We believe each human being has inherent dignity because we are all created in God’s image and likeness.

“Therefore, we should protect and defend human life at all stages of development and in all circumstances.

“While we are appalled by the rise of violent crime in our region and express solidarity with victims of crime and all those affected by crime, we urge politicians and citizens in our region to abolish capital punishment/the death penalty and embrace a restorative justice approach to crime and violence.”

Capital punishment has not been carried out in The Bahamas in nearly 17 years.

On January 6, 2000, David Mitchell was hanged for the murder of a German couple.

Since then, the Privy Council has ruled that the mandatory death sentence in The Bahamas is unconstitutional.

Many condemned prisoners also escaped the death penalty because the Privy Council ruled in 1993 in the Jamaican case of Earl Pratt and Ivan Morgan, that it would be cruel and inhumane for prisoners to wait more than five years on death row.

In 2011, the Privy Council ruled that the death penalty should be reserved for the “worst of the worst” and “rarest of the rare” murders.

While hangings have not been carried out in The Bahamas in nearly two decades, there appears to be a strong public appetite for it.

A 2014 Public Domain poll revealed that 76.4 percent of respondents strongly supported the death penalty; 12.7 percent somewhat supported it; 2.1 percent somewhat disagreed; 7.1 percent strongly opposed the death penalty and 1.8 percent did not answer.

There continue to be calls for the resumption of the death penalty, even though the murder rate declined in 2016.

There were 147 murders recorded in 2015, the highest in the recorded history of The Bahamas.

There have been 88 murders in The Bahamas for the year so far.

In their statement, the bishops called for an approach that focuses on holding offenders accountable in a more meaningful way that helps in healing both victims and the community through embracing socialization, rehabilitation and reconcilation “instead of retribution and vengeance”.

“We urge our governments to strengthen the capacity of public institutions, including criminal justice systems, to address crime and violence; to address the risk factors that contribute to crime, for example, poverty, urban decay, social inequality and exclusion, family disintegration, poor parenting, lack of quality education and employment, poor housing, the proliferation of guns, drugs and gangs in the region; and to employ related preventive measures,” the statement said.

“We stand ready and urge our faithful and all people of goodwill to work together to this end.”

“...As a first step, we encourage the governments of Trinidad and Tobago and Barbados to amend their legislation to remove the mandatory imposition of the death penalty.

“We also make a plea for the governments of the English-speaking Caribbean to support the 2016 UN resolution on a moratorium on the use of the death penalty with a view to its abolition which will be presented at the 71st session of the UN General Assembly, and to improve prison conditions.

“We acknowledge positive developments in relation to this issue, such as the abolition of the death penalty by the Parliament of Suriname on the third day of March, 2015.

“We will continue to work with governments and other stakeholders in our region to build safer, just and peaceful societies and to do so by encouraging the use of non-lethal means to achieve our goals. Let us all play our part to promote morals and values that will assist us in building peaceful communities that promote the common good – creating conditions that will allow each person to realize his or her potential.”

 


  • Frank Tremblay:

    So proud of the bishops standing in unison proclaiming the truth - capital punishment is against human dignity and removes the possibility of the criminal ever having the chance to repent.

  • owen jones:

    If the catholic archbishop Mr. Patrick Pinder or any other church body cannot come up with an answer to stop the crime, in my humble opinion they should not say we should abolish the death penalty. with the amount of prisoners in prison today there is enough priest, pastors, layman and other religious leaders to adopt one prisoner into his or her life to lead them back to Christ but this is not publicly happening. I don't see any of them in the neighbor hoods walking about, visiting homes of the parents of murderers in jail to find out where they went wrong with their children and try to help them to bring that child back to God. I don't hear of twenty four hours Christian programs instituted in prison. I am quite sure that everyone of those murderers as a baby was in church to be baptize and after that the church leaders do not check up on them any longer. I implore you to come up with a way to stop the bloodshed instead of just wanting to abolish the death penalty....try stopping (abolishing) the crime.
 
