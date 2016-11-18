Bahamas Half Marathon powered by Powerade

With approximately 400 registered participants, the 2016 Bahamas Half Marathon is in full swing for Sunday, November 20th. For the fourth year the Bahamas Roadmasters Running Club will be hosting the event and donating part of the proceeds to a local charity. This year they have named the Bahamas Crisis Centre and Lupus 242 as the recipients. Caribbean Bottling Company (CBC), the local distributors of Coca-Cola products, including Powerade and Dasani, will be hydrating all participants for the third consecutive year.

“The Bahamas Roadmasters and the Bahamas Half Marathon team are looking forward to another fun and exciting event. We are thankful for our sponsors, especially CBC for continuing to support us with beverages, T-shirts and participant bags,” said Anastasia Turnquest, secretary, Bahamas Roadmasters Running Club. “We are excited to add to this event with both the 5K, and a one-mile course for people in wheelchairs as well. Join us on Sunday for a world class event.

“Here at Caribbean Bottling Company we believe in supporting activities and events that encourage healthy living and community outreach,” said Brand Manager Karla Wells-Lisgaris. “The Bahamas Half Marathon allows us to do this, while assisting a great group to host an amazing event that will this year benefit both the crisis center and Lupus 242.”

The fun will start at 6 a.m. at Arawak Cay. With options ranging from the half marathon, to a 10K and 5K, this event is truly for everyone. Registration is open until November 19, both online at www.bahamashalf.com, and at The Sports Center Harbour Bay Shopping Center.

