New date for murder accused whose first case ended in mistrial

Two men whose first trial ended in a mistrial will now be tried in March 2017.

Judson Mackey and Tristan Deveaux appeared before Justice Bernard Turner yesterday for a fixture hearing for the May 2013 murder of Shanrio Deveaux.

Turner set a March 6 trial date and will hear a bail application in relation to Mackey on November 30.

Justice Carolita Bethell presided over the first trial last year and declared a mistrial.

Prosecutors allege that Mackey and Deveaux were responsible for the shooting death that occurred in an alley between Thompson Lane and Strachan’s Corner.

Romona Farquharson-Seymour and Roberto Reckley represent the accused.



