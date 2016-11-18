Alleged rapist decides to represent himself at appeal

An alleged serial rapist will seek to have his conviction overturned without help from a qualified lawyer after he and his court-appointed attorney remained at odds on how the appeal should proceed.

Oscar Ingraham, who is serving 43 years in prison for two rapes that occurred during home invasions in 2012, could not agree with Ryszard Humes, of Munroe and Associates, on what points should be argued.

After a review of the transcripts, Humes wanted to abandon some grounds but Ingraham insisted on retaining them.

Ingraham presented the court with his handwritten grounds yesterday and said he would use portions of the skeleton arguments prepared by Humes.

Last month, Humes sought to withdraw from the case, but Court President Dame Anita Allen asked both parties to seek to reach an agreement.

Dame Anita was reluctant to have another lawyer assigned to the case, as she said the same problems could likely arise.

“We gave you senior counsel. You need to trust the advice of your counsel,” she said at the time.

At the previous hearing, Ingraham was reluctant to represent himself; however, he had a change of heart yesterday.



