Butler-Turner cites Greenpeace to warn over China-Bahamas deal

Speaking to a recent report on Chinese distant water fishing (DWF) practices from international environmental organization Greenpeace, Long Island MP Loretta Butler Turner yesterday suggested the government take the advice of international bodies and put an end to all dealings associated with the $2.1 billion Proposed China-Bahamas Agriculture and Fisheries Initiative.

The report highlighted several issues with the People’s Republic of China’s distant water fishing industry and its implications on depleting fisheries around the world.

“China’s DWF subsidies need to be reformed in order to promote healthy development and an industry which can sustain healthy oceans,” the Greenpeace report said. “Capacity has to be cut back, beginning with the halting of constructing DWF vessels, and ecologically friendly fishing practices need to be introduced.”

Distant water fishing is when a country uses fleets to fish outside its waters.

Amidst revelations that the government gave the green light to Bahamas Ambassador to China Paul Andy Gomez to further pursue a possible agriculture and fisheries partnership with the Chinese, Butler Turner said, “The fact that the government can unilaterally, through its minister of agriculture and fisheries, even begin to have such a conversation in the absence of checking with the Bahamian people is really an abuse of the right of what the government is doing on behalf of the Bahamian people.

“When we look at what is happening from what the Greenpeace article has said and what numerous articles online and in print media have said with regards to the distance water fishing that the Chinese have taken on to meet their great appetite for seafood, I think that we in The Bahamas being as small as we are and having the water mass that we have, have got to start listening to the international agencies and conferring with Bahamians as to whether or not this is an option that we even want to have discussed.”

Greenpeace is a global non-profit organization that exposes global environmental problems and their causes while seeking to promote open, informed debates about society’s environmental choices.

It is present in 40 countries across Europe, Asia, the Americas, Africa and the Pacific.

The initiative will entail the incorporation of 100 Bahamian companies under the Companies Act of 1992 and each of the 100 companies will be owned 50-50 by both China and by Bahamians or Bahamian entities.

It would see China or its substantive representatives contributing to the 100 participating companies, $2.1 billion in cash (for working capital), agricultural and farming equipment as well as skilled expertise.

Lease options will be available to each company for 100 acres of farmland, with options for another 100 acres, provided certain clearly defined performance benchmarks are achieved.

“The fact that the government is discussing this is truly reprehensible, given that we are unable to man our waters against the Caribbean nations and now we are talking about a nation that is probably one of the largest populations in the entire world and their fishing mechanisms really do not conform with those that we try to adhere to in terms of conservation and substantiality,” Butler-Turner said.

“I think the government needs to take a step back.

“I think the prime minister of the country needs to take a hold of this whole issue and put an end to even having these discussions.”

Minister of Agriculture and Marine Resources V. Alfred Gray recently revealed he did not rescind his instructions for Gomez to pursue further the development of the initiative.



