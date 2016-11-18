Smith thinks more House seats a good idea

Former Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) Cabinet Minister George Smith yesterday suggested current boundary lines do not allow for full representation of Bahamians in larger constituencies and need to be cut.

Smith was responding to Free National Movement (FNM) Deputy Leader Peter Turnquest’s criticism of the government’s push to increase the number of constituencies.

Turnquest suggested that no new constituencies should be added, asserting that fewer constituencies would lessen the financial burden on the government.

Smith said, “I think if he acquaints himself with the guidelines laid out in the constitution, he too will realize that the last several boundaries commissions did serious injustice to the guiding spirit of the constitution.

“What is amazing is Mr. Turnquest is talking about keeping a smaller number of constituencies, i.e members of Parliament, that represents people at a minimum, but he is bound to a party that took the Cabinet to over 20 members,” Smith said.

“If you talk about government, the government is the Cabinet; it is better to have a larger House with the people’s representatives who can maintain the kind of contact as is laid out in the spirit of the constitution, than to have a Cabinet of 20 or 21, as was the case with several FNM governments and is the case now.

“The Bahamas really shouldn’t have a Cabinet much more than 15 to 16 but should have a House where the people’s affairs are debated by more members and it certainly costs more to have several members... where each ministry, you have to have a ministry office, you have to have staff and all the things that go into maintaining a ministry.”

The Boundaries Commission has been appointed, but has not yet reported.

Its work is largely guided by the number of registered voters, but voter registration is “extremely low”, Parliamentary Commissioner Sherlyn Hall recently reported.

As of November 4, only 34 percent of estimated eligible voters were registered.

The last change in boundaries came in 2011.

The House of Assembly went from 41 seats to 38 seats after the 2012 election.

The constitution mandates that there be a minimum of 38 seats.

Using the example of the Exuma constituency, Smith said the current boundaries do not allow representation for isolated areas, which are harder to maintain contact with.

Smith has said Exuma should have two seats. He said he would seek a nomination if that happens.

President and CEO of BAF Financial Chester Cooper was ratified for Exuma last night.



