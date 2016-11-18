Minnis: Govt should be ashamed of crime record

The 500-plus murders recorded in the last four and a half years is a “shameful record” of the Progressive Liberal Party’s (PLP) “failure in the serious business of protecting our people from murderous criminals”, Opposition Leader Dr. Hubert Minnis said yesterday.

There have been 546 murders since the PLP took office, surpassing the number of murders recorded during the Free National Movement’s (FNM) five-year term, but the murder count this year is down 34 percent over last year.

“In fact, it was Minister [of National Security Dr. Bernard] Nottage, earlier this year, who declared and celebrated what he called a crime reduction as Bahamians were literally being killed in the streets, and foreign governments were issuing travel warnings due to our crime epidemic,” Minnis said in a statement.

“Now it’s Minister [of Tourism Obie] Wilchcombe’s turn as he applauds Minister Nottage’s work, all but ignoring that it was under this government that crime has been rampant and The Bahamas has witnessed record setting murder rates year after year, after year over the past several years.

“Yet, for the PLP, not setting another horrifying record this year is cause to celebrate.

“The fact is that the record-smashing, 500-plus murders in four and a half years is a shameful record of PLP failure in the serious business of protecting our people from murderous criminals.”

While Minnis has accused Nottage of “celebrating” a decrease in the murder count, back in June when murders were down 29 percent, Nottage appeared careful in his reaction when approached by reporters.

He said, “It is obvious that many of the strategies that we have been putting forward are having a positive impact. We’re not satisfied, of course, because as long as there are serious crimes in the country, we have to fight it."

On Tuesday, Wilchcombe said the Christie administration has contributed to the decrease in crime in the country, despite a string of recent murders in New Providence.

Wilchcombe said, “There is much more work to be done, but we have seen progress.”

Crime remains among the most pressing national concerns.

“A rash of murders over the weekend; churches being robbed; Bahamians scared to go out at night due to rumors of retribution killings, yet this PLP government feels that it’s time to celebrate,” Minnis said.

“As people live in fear, we have a government patting itself on the back that the country’s murder rate has not set another record as has happened in the previous three years.

“What a dubious distinction to celebrate and it only goes to show just how tone deaf this outgoing PLP government is.”

While there was a record of 146 murders in 2015, the previous record of 127 murders was set in 2011 under the Ingraham administration.

Between May 7 and December 31, 2012, there were 70 murders.

There were 119 murders in 2013.

In 2014, there were 123 murders.

There have been 88 murders for 2016, compared to the 134 murders recorded up to this point last year.

Since Sunday, three people have been killed in separate incidents in New Providence.

A shooting on Monday night left Atika McPhee, 23, dead and two others injured. It fueled fears of retaliation, despite authorities’ assurances that there is “no need to be afraid of crime”.

“To the PLP, these said events may just be numbers in their crime statistics, but they are not,” Minnis said.

“They are people, families, Bahamians, who have had their lives tragically altered by these senseless killings in our communities.

“The people have not felt safe for years as this government failed to keep their promise to keep our streets safe.”

Despite its criticisms, the FNM has not yet presented its plan to address crime. Weeks ago, Minnis said in Parliament the time had come to start “popping necks” again.

On the campaign trail ahead of the 2012 general election, the PLP, then in opposition, promised it had the answers to crime.

The party also took the FNM to task on its murder record, erecting billboards across New Providence that read: “Under the FNM government 490-plus murders”.

At the time, PLP Deputy Leader Philip Brave Davis defended the decision and asked whether officials were about “hiding the truth”.



