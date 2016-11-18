Moss says Smith cannot win in Exuma

Branding statements by former Cabinet Minister George Smith as “hot air”, Exuma MP Anthony Moss expressed certainty yesterday that Smith, who wants Exuma to be split into two seats, would not be successful in getting a nomination for any part of that constituency as there is “no way he can win”.

Smith, a former MP for Exuma, has expressed a desire to run in Exuma if it is split into two seats.

The Boundaries Commission has not completed its report.

“I regard any words that are said by George Smith as hot air,” said Moss, when asked about Smith’s bid to again offer representation in Exuma.

“I don’t take anything from that.

“I just don’t regard anything that he voices, his opinion, I just don’t have any regard for it.

“I don’t see [the] Exuma seat splitting.

“I don’t see him returning to frontline politics, especially when it comes to the Exuma and the Ragged Island constituency.“

He continued, “I can tell you this, there is no way he can win Exuma, and I stand by that too.

“I believe that maybe in the next life; it certainly won’t be in this.

“I stand by what I’ve said. I don’t think he will get the nomination, and I will certainly say again, if anything is made available for him, for either party, he will not be successful.”

Moss, who was contacted for comment ahead of the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) ratifying businessman Chester Cooper for Exuma last night, said he told Cooper months ago that he would support him if he made a run for the seat.

“I made no indication about applying,” Moss said.

“I certainly did not apply for a nomination.

“As far as I know, the only application that was sent in for that constituency was that of an application from Mr. Cooper.

“I said to Mr. Cooper many months ago that I will support him.”

Moss was also asked about claims that he was not treated well by the PLP by way of the nomination process.

He said, “I am quite capable of speaking for myself. For those who have made those suggestions, that’s probably how they feel.”

Earlier this month, Smith told The Tribune he was disappointed that the PLP did not “extend the proper courtesy” to Moss and allow him to “step down” before moving ahead with plans to nominate another candidate for Exuma.

Despite his sentiment, Smith has long been critical of Moss and his representation as an MP.

Moss has represented Exuma since 2002.

Asked whether his decision not to seek a nomination has anything to do with the direction or leadership of the PLP, Moss said, “Not at all. I have served under the present leadership for 15 years.

“I feel within myself that I have done what was asked of me to the best of my ability.”

He indicated that it is time for him to move on.

Moss expressed confidence that Cooper will win the seat and provide the kind of representation that Exumians have become accustomed to through the PLP.

He said, “I am sure that the work we were doing will continue, and I am sure he (Cooper) will give his best in carrying Exuma and the cays and Ragged Island, if it remains one constituency, as it is presently, I am sure he will give it his best.”

Moss also indicated that he has not been asked to assist with the campaign in Exuma, but said he intends to nonetheless.

“If I am asked, I will, and if I am not asked to campaign, I still will,” he said.

“I am a supporter of the PLP, and as a supporter of the PLP, I am not only mandated, but I will certainly be available to make sure that the PLP wins in Exuma, and not only in Exuma, but I will do my endeavor best throughout this country to make sure we are returned as the government in 2017.”

Cooper, the CEO of BAF Financial & Insurance Bahamas Ltd. and former president of the Bahamas Chamber of Commerce and Employers’ Confederation, has pledged to release a development vision plan, “eVision 2030” for Exuma that he said would act as a blueprint to empower Exuma for the next 30 years.



