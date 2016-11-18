PLP names two more on ticket

The Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) ratified Chester Cooper, CEO of BAF Financial, for Exuma and Ragged Island, and Eva Bain, who works for Bahamas Power and Light (BPL), for Central and South Abaco last night during the party’s National General Council (NGC) meeting at its headquarters on Farrington Road.

PLP Chairman Bradley Roberts expressed confidence in both candidates’ ability to perform in the next general election as “both constituencies seem to support the party” and “both of them can get the job done”.

“They are both distinguished Bahamians whose personal stories are linked to the Bahamian story of upward social mobility through hard work, dedication, self confidence and embracing opportunities provided by the state,” Roberts said.

“Chester Cooper came from humble beginnings in Forbes Hill, Exuma. He is self-made; he is a self-starter; he is driven and he is focused. He understood and believed in the value of education and having educated himself, he rose to the pinnacle of the business world, specifically in the insurance and financial services industry locally and internationally.

“His training and knowledge positioned him to become an entrepreneur in that industry.

“He is currently one of the owners and president of British American Financial, one of the premier insurance and financial services companies in The Bahamas.

“Eva Bain... is an accomplished professional in her own right, having served as a senior executive at a public corporation.

“She is a community leader; she is well loved in the community because she loves people and is unselfish with her time and possessions.

“She is a woman of God and spends much of her time ministering to others.”

Cooper said his focus is on job security, entrepreneurship and more opportunities for Exumians.

“...[The] government has been hard at work securing the economic future of Exuma and The Bahamas, and I look forward to playing a pivotal role in securing job opportunities and expanded entrepreneurial opportunities for Exumians as these developments unfold,” said Cooper.

He said he plans to shortly unveil e-Vision 2030, a blueprint for the empowerment of Exuma over the next 30 years.

Bain said the Christie administration has been attentive to the infrastructure needs of Abaco and she plans to continue the focus in that regard.

“I thank you Prime Minister [Perry] Christie for policies like National Health Insurance (NHI) and the University of The Bahamas (UB),” she added.

Anti-Chinese propaganda

During his speech, the PLP chairman also fired back at Free National Movement (FNM) Leader Dr. Hubert Minnis who said the "time for change has come” as the FNM ratified three candidates on Tuesday — among them, attorney Jeffrey Lloyd.

Roberts charged that Lloyd’s nomination completed the “trio of Sarkis’ surrogates who were parachuted into the leadership of the FNM”. He was referring to former Baha Mar developer Sarkis Izmirlian.

The FNM has also nominated Marvin Dames in Mount Moriah and Dionisio D’Aguilar in Montagu. Dames was a senior security official at Baha Mar, D’Aguilar was a Baha Mar director and Lloyd was an executive of Baha Mar’s training institute.

Roberts charged that D’Aguilar, Izmirian, Minnis and others are responsible for anti-Chinese propaganda being disseminated.

The PLP chairman, who has been embroiled in a war of words with D’Aguilar in recent weeks, claimed the Montagu candidate is not driven by a desire for public service or love of country “but is filled with spite, vile and is looking for retribution as Sarkis’ mouthpiece and Igor”.

“We must not allow the likes of D’Aguilar to destroy this country,” Roberts said. “He must be rejected as unfit to sit in the honorable House.”

Roberts maintained that the PLP is fully capable of winning the next general election “especially with the new candidates”.



