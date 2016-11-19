Culprits in Andros murder case ‘sane’

Two men convicted of murdering an immigration officer and his lover during an armed robbery and kidnapping are sane, according to forensic pathologist Dr. John Dillet.

Zintworn “Scummy” Duncombe and James Johnson were convicted in March of the murders of Senior Immigration Officer Shane Gardiner, 48, and his companion, Tiska Braynen, 28.

Dillet was testifying at the penalty phase of their trial before Justice Indra Charles yesterday.

Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.

Hunters found the badly decomposed bodies of Gardiner and Braynen in makeshift graves at Newbold Farms on December 21, 2013, almost a month after their disappearance on November 24, 2013.

Police found Gardiner’s ransacked apartment unlocked when they visited on November 24.

There were bullet holes in the stack washer-dryer and the bathroom wall, according to the evidence.

Prosecutors alleged at trial that Duncombe, Johnson, Daniel Coakley and Cordero Saunders conspired to rob Gardiner after learning that he won $8,000 to $9,000 gambling.

Terrel Mackey, who was party to the plot, testified for the prosecution in exchange for immunity.

Saunders and Coakley were acquitted of the murders.

The jury convicted all four men of kidnapping, conspiracy to commit armed robbery and attempted armed robbery.

Testifying in relation to Duncombe and Johnson, Dillet said that the men were not suffering from any mental disorder prior to their arrest for the crimes.

Jerone Roberts, for Duncombe, asked the doctor if he had specifically performed any testing to assess whether his client was capable of reform.

Dillet said, “I cannot say he is not capable of reform.”

Dillet said that Johnson was suffering from an adjustment disorder that manifested upon his incarceration.

Donna Major had no questions on behalf of Johnson.

Terrel Butler and Moses Bain represented the other defendants.

Charles continues the sentencing hearing on November 28.



