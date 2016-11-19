Police name two more wanted men

After issuing bulletins for seven men wanted for questioning in connection with several recent murders on Wednesday, authorities were looking for two more men yesterday.

Police want to question Renardo Knowles, 28, of Strachans Alley, off Kemp Road, and Adriano Knowles, 27, of Chapel Court off Bernard Road.

Of the seven men wanted as of Wednesday, four turned themselves in.

However, authorities were still searching for Nathaniel “Nat” Miller, 28, of Lee Street, Nassau Village; Shawn “Fire” Brown, 27, of Rupert Dean Lane and Remoan “Razor” Sweeting, 38, of Barns Road, Coral Harbour.

Police did not provide specifics of which killings they are seeking to question the suspects in relation to. There have been three murders on New Providence this week.

Via Caffe co-owner Albert Rahming was found shot to death inside a car at the Montagu Beach fishing ramp on Sunday morning.

There were two murders on Monday.

Shortly before 1 a.m., Coleman Edgecombe, 21, of Pinewood Gardens, was shot and killed in the parking lot of Lil Shottas sports bar on Arundel Street.

Around 8 p.m., a woman was shot dead, and two other people injured, when gunmen pulled up to the Sand Trap on West Bay Street and shot into the crowd.

“These men are considered to be armed and dangerous,” Assistant Commissioner Stephen Dean said.

“Police advise the public not to approach them.

“Instead, contact police immediately with any information.”



