Attorney Michael Kemp dies suddenly

The legal fraternity is mourning the loss of veteran attorney Michael Kemp, who died suddenly Friday morning.

Kemp, a lawyer of 35 years, reportedly collapsed on West Bay Street around 3 a.m. as he walked home from a bar.

Bar Association President Elsworth Johnson said that Kemp was “generally liked and well-respected” and described his death as a “great loss”.

Johnson said that Kemp, 60, was an unassuming man, who demonstrated his genuine concern for the poor by taking on cases pro bono.

Johnson said that Kemp was a believer in restorative justice and advocated for alternatives to imprisonment for young offenders.

Johnson said Kemp was concerned about recent events that he considered an attack on the independence of the judiciary.

Johnson added, “Like all of us, he had his issues that he had to deal with.”

Kemp was last year charged with obstruction of justice and conspiracy to commit obstruction of justice by intimidating a witness in a criminal trial from giving evidence.

The charges were later dismissed for want of prosecution.

Kemp was also charged with, and subsequently cleared of, unauthorized possession of ammunition, more than a decade ago.



