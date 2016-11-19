Date:
  • Email to friend
  • The Nassau Guardian Facebook Page
  • RSS Feed
  • Pinterest



sub_save_img

Attorney Michael Kemp dies suddenly

  • Michael Kemp.

ARTESIA DAVIS
Guardian Senior Reporter
artesia@nasguard.com

Published: Nov 19, 2016

  • Share This:

    Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Email to friend Share

  • Rate this article:

The legal fraternity is mourning the loss of veteran attorney Michael Kemp, who died suddenly Friday morning.

Kemp, a lawyer of 35 years, reportedly collapsed on West Bay Street around 3 a.m. as he walked home from a bar.

Bar Association President Elsworth Johnson said that Kemp was “generally liked and well-respected” and described his death as a “great loss”.

Johnson said that Kemp, 60, was an unassuming man, who demonstrated his genuine concern for the poor by taking on cases pro bono.

Johnson said that Kemp was a believer in restorative justice and advocated for alternatives to imprisonment for young offenders.

Johnson said Kemp was concerned about recent events that he considered an attack on the independence of the judiciary.

Johnson added, “Like all of us, he had his issues that he had to deal with.”

Kemp was last year charged with obstruction of justice and conspiracy to commit obstruction of justice by intimidating a witness in a criminal trial from giving evidence.

The charges were later dismissed for want of prosecution.

Kemp was also charged with, and subsequently cleared of, unauthorized possession of ammunition, more than a decade ago.


Add comment

Comments

Name: 
Email: 
Note: Comments are moderated and generally will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive. The Nassau Guardian reserves the right not to publish comments that may be deemed libelous, derogatory or indecent.

Security code
Refresh

Comments 

  • Pat P.Paul:

    Mike, Was a genuine person which will be missed .
 
Banner

 

Today's Front Page

  • Enewspaper
  • Enewspaper
  • Enewspaper
  • Enewspaper

  • http://www.ansbacher.bs
  • http://www.walkinclinicbahamas.com
  • http://www.cfal.com
  • http://www.colinageneral.com
  • http://www.Colina.com
.

Quick Links