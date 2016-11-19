Cooper: PLP not perfect, but still the best choice

Admitting that the Progressive Liberal Party’s (PLP) every move has not been perfect, PLP candidate for Exuma Chester Cooper said the Christie administration has made the “difficult decisions” to advance The Bahamas, making a case that the PLP is the best choice having laid the foundation for the “next evolution of the country”.

“Over the past five years, many have been critical of our PLP, and we know that every move we made hasn’t been perfect, but when you stop and take stock, you’ll see that what we’ve been doing is making the difficult decisions, doing the heavy lifting and laying the foundation for a new Bahamas,” said Cooper, who was given the nod for Exuma at PLP headquarters on Thursday night, along with Bahamas Power and Light (BPL) senior executive Eva Bain for Central and South Abaco.

“A Bahamas where we can all benefit from the groundwork that’s being laid and the superstructure that will be the envy of the region, and even the world – from tax reform, to the University of The Bahamas to National Health Insurance (NHI).

“We recognize that there is a lot more work to be done.

“... We have made some progress in boldly and fearlessly addressing the challenges confronting this country from food security, energy reform and criminal justice.

"There is more that we can and will do.”

Cooper said he looks forward to Prime Minister Perry Christie bringing about an “economic renaissance” that shoud take place over the next decade, pointing to several development projects in Exuma including the over $300 million Great Exuma Adventure Resort at Hooper’s Bay, the expansion of Sandals Emerald Bay and Stocking Island Development Ltd’s $600 million Stocking Island Club, a residential resort boutique hotel.

Cooper said the stream of jobs set to come about as a result of these projects and others, demonstrates the government’s hard work and commitment to empowering Exuma residents to ownership.

To that end, Cooper pledged to release a development vision plan, “eVision 2030” for Exuma that he said would act as a blueprint to empower Exuma for the next 30 years.

He hinted that this plan will include the way forward to create jobs, entrepreneurship, a functional hospital, youth and community programs, scholarships, a development of nature-based tourism, and leveraging and developing Elizabeth Harbour to cement Exuma’s position as the yachting capital of the region.

Cooper, the CEO of BAF Financial & Insurance Bahamas Ltd., and former president of the Bahamas Chamber of Commerce and Employers Confederation, said he benefitted from scholarships offered under a PLP administration.

He said by running for frontline politics he is doing his part to empower Exuma and the country, enabling more children with meager means to succeed if they work hard, commit themselves and have the “support system from a caring government”.

He said he looks forward to contributing to the next level of evolution of the country and hopes his skills and experiences gleaned in the private sector will transfer to the public sector as an “agent for progressive change”.

Like Cooper, Bain called the UB and NHI “landmark achievements” and listed the prospects for Abaco.

While UB has been recognized as a milestone in Bahamian history, NHI, with numerous key elements missing, has been delayed several times with no clear indication of when primary care services under the scheme will be implemented and accessible to Bahamians.



