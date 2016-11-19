Miller: Get serious on death penalty

“Surprised and very disappointed” were the words Tall Pines MP Leslie Miller used to describe his reaction to the call for the abolition of the dealth penalty in the region by Catholic Archbishop Patrick Pinder and other regional bishops who make up the Antilles Episcopal Conference (AEC).

Miller, a proponent of getting “serious” about implementing the death penalty, said it is “nonsensical” for a member of the church or a man or woman of God to make such a statement and asked what would be the ultimate deterrent to those who commit murder.

Miller, who has been vocal about the great pain caused by the murder of his son, Mario, in 2002, charged that the bishop and his counterparts “want to save those who are murderers”.

Many, including Miller, have argued that The Bahamas should abandon the Privy Council as its final court of appeal.

“I hope that the next government, whoever they are, would fully implement and take us away from the Privy Council... and let our country decide, and let our Supreme Court be a supreme court, like the U.S. Supreme Court is,” Miller told The Nassau Guardian.

“The Supreme Court means ‘supreme’, and that is what needs to happen.”

Miller added that no “sensible” Bahamian will ever support what Pinder and the other bishops have proposed.

“Only those who feel it knows it,” Miller said.

“I am very, very disappointed; very disappointed; very disappointed, OK.

“My question to him (Pinder) would be – they are saying they want to ban capital punishment and the United States of America, our great neighbor to the north, still has capital punishment on its books, and they carry it out almost daily in different states.

“If the bishop and his crew could bring back the dead then I would say we should abandon capital punishment.

“I really don’t understand it.

“They don’t ever come out and speak for those persons who would have been butchered and killed by the persons who would have done so.

“You want to save those who are murderers?

“And yet, they say that ascribes to God’s word.

“God said an eye for an eye and a tooth for a tooth, and if you take a life, expect yours to be taken.

“So, if they are going by God’s word – and I take him (Pinder) as an honorable Christian gentleman - I don’t see they would say abandon the laws on our books when people in this country are being gunned down everyday, butchered every day.

“What about their families? What about the ones who commit the crime? Are they supposed to go free?

National debate surrounding the death penalty has often come up as crime peaks.

Despite there being a 34 percent decrease in murders compared to last year, the statistics have done little to allay fears about crime.

And while capital punishment has not been carried out in The Bahamas in nearly 17 years, there is evidence to suggest that there is strong desire to have it should remain on the books, and there be a concerted effort to enforce it.

The last hanging took place in January 2000.

Since then, the Privy Council, the country’s final court of appeal, has ruled that the mandatory death sentence in The Bahamas is unconstitutional.

The last man under the sentence of death was Kofhe Goodman, up until the appellate court quashed Goodman's conviction and death sentence and ordered a retrial.

He was convicted and sentenced for the murder of 11-year-old Marco Archer, but the Court of Appeal found that adverse pretrial publicity and the misconduct of Goodman’s lawyer, Geoffrey Farquharson, made the trial unfair.

In a statement, Pinder, who is president of the conference, and 18 other bishops called for reform of the criminal justice system and for a more “meaningful” method to be used to deal with offenders.

While “we are appalled by the rise of violent crime” in the region, the bishops said “human life is a gift from God and is sacred”.



