PM urges Bahamians to register to vote

Prime Minister Perry Christie is urging Bahamians to get registered to vote.

“We have to be registered to be able to vote,” said Christie, addressing a crowd of Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) supporters in Exuma who came out to support the candidacy of the PLP’s Chester Cooper on Friday night.

“If you can’t vote, you ain’t saying nothing to nobody. So the first order of business is to recognize that if we are going to help ourselves, if we are going to help Chester Cooper, if we are going to help Exuma, if we are going to help the Progressive Liberal Party, if we are going to help the Commonwealth of The Bahamas, we must get registered to vote.”

Yesterday, Parliamentary Commissioner Sherlyn Hall said registration was “increasing continuously”.

“It’s moving in the right direction,” he told The Nassau Guardian.

“We are taking in about 300-400 [registries] per day.”

Hall previously indicated that there was “voter apathy” throughout the country, but declined to opine why that may be.

Two weeks ago, he said the Parliamentary Registration Department was troubled by the “extremely low” voter registration numbers with only 34 percent of estimated eligible voters registered as of November 4, 2016.

At that point there were 57,978 people registered to vote in the next general election.

Hall indicated yesterday the number is almost 62,000.

He said the department is pleased with the increase but urged more Bahamians to register to vote.

Five years ago, there were approximately 134,000 registered voters – 77,177 more than there were as of last week Friday.

Ultimately, 172,000 people registered to vote in the 2012 general election.

In the midst of low voter registration concerns, Minister of National Security Dr. Bernard Nottage, who has ministerial responsibility for elections, has said voter registration drives will soon be ramped up as the governing party moves its election campaign into high gear.

Traditionally, the department has seen spikes in registration following political conventions, but Hall revealed that this did not happen following the Free National Movement’s (FNM) July convention or the Democratic National Alliance’s (DNA) September convention.

The Progressive Liberal Party’s convention is set for January 24-26 next year.

First time voters are required to present their passports, birth certificates or other “documentary evidence” to register.

Those who registered for the 2012 general election only need to present their voter’s card.



