Lloyd ‘satisfied’ Wells answered on LOI

Free National Movement (FNM) candidate for South Beach Jeff Lloyd, who was ratified last week along with Bamboo Town MP Renward Wells, said yesterday he is satisfied with the answers Wells provided over the controversial letter of intent (LOI) he signed with Stellar Waste to Energy for a $600 million project at the New Providence Landfill.

Not long after the signing in 2014, FNM Leader Dr. Hubert Minnis said the LOI was signed under “shady” circumstances.

The matter led to Wells’ firing as parliamentary secretary in the Ministry of Works and his decision to sever ties with the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) and join the FNM.

“I am satisfied with the answers that have been given,” Lloyd told The Nassau Guardian after making similar statements on the Guardian Radio show ‘Q&A’.

“And I’ve said over and repeatedly, Mr. Wells in the House of Assembly, in the media, has addressed this over and over and over again.

“And my own investigations satisfy me that it is more than adequate. Now it’s for the Bahamian people to decide.”

Minnis has several questions on the LOI affair on the agenda of the House of Assembly.

Asked why his leader has not withdrawn the questions if the answers have been satisfactory, Lloyd said it is the government that still has some explaining to do.

“The question isn’t about Mr. Wells,” he said.

“...There are things that need to be answered by the Progressive Liberal Party, in particular the leadership, and I mean specifically [Prime Minister Perry Christie and Deputy Prime Minister Philip Brave Davis].”

Asked whether there is anything left for Wells to speak to on this matter, Lloyd insisted, “He has given them over and repeatedly. What else? He has answered the questions.

“The questions in the House of Assembly are directed to the Progressive Liberal Party, directed to Prime Minister Christie, directed to the Minister for Public Works Brave Davis.”

Asked whether he feels comfortable standing on the same political platform as Wells, Lloyd said, “Absolutely. No question about it. I have no hesitation whatsoever standing on any political platform with Renward Wells, Hubert Minnis and the team that is now being assembled.”

Wells previously said he signed the LOI “to carry out studies” free of charge to present to Cabinet, but he did not reveal who asked him to sign the document.

Davis told The Nassau Guardian recently he still intends to answer the LOI questions Minnis asked two years ago.

He reiterated that he did not know who instructed Wells to sign the document.

Davis did not say specifically when he will provide the answers to the questions Minnis asked.



