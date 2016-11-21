Symonette ‘not actively considering comeback’

Former Deputy Prime Minister Brent Symonette said yesterday while Free National Movement (FNM) Leader Dr. Hubert Minnis has asked him to run as a candidate for the FNM in the next general election, he is enjoying retirement and has not made any decisions in that regard.

“I’m not actively considering it,” Symonette told The Nassau Guardian.

“It would take a lot for me to change my mind.”

But he did not specify what it would take for him to re-enter public life.

Symonette, the former MP for St. Anne’s and the former minister of foreign affairs and immigration, retired from politics ahead of the 2012 general election.

There has been widespread speculation in FNM circles that he will received the party’s nomination for St. Anne’s once again.

Current MP Hubert Chipman has announced that he will not seek the nomination again for that constituency.

In the lead-up to the FNM convention in July, Symonette said there was no question that, with the combination of Long Island MP Loretta Butler-Turner and Elizabeth hopeful Senator Dr. Duane Sands at the helm of the party, the FNM will secure a victory in the next general election.

“Mrs. Butler-Turner’s standing is far higher than Dr. Minnis’,” he said. “It’s a runoff in the same, I think, between Peter Turnquest and Duane Sands.”

But Butler-Turner and Sands pulled out of the leadership and deputy leadership races, respectively, just hours before voting was set to take place on July 29.

In the weeks and months that followed, Minnis has focused on selecting the party’s team of candidates for the next general election.

Chipman’s announcement that he will not seek a nomination came amid speculation that he would be denied the nomination.

He was one of six FNM MPs who opposed Minnis’ leadership. Only one of them — Butler-Turner — has received a nomination.

Symonette suggested yesterday he is pleased with the quality of candidates the FNM has named so far.

“The FNM will run a very good slate of candidates which will show diversity,” he told The Nassau Guardian, adding that the country faces a high degree of apathy and the electorate is “tired of the same old, same old”.

Symonette said he thinks the FNM will have a stronger team than the Progressive Liberal Party for the next election.

While Symonette was not a supporter of Minnis before the last convention, many FNMs believe his return to frontline politics would be an important signal to traditional financial backers of the party who are reportedly not all enthusiastic about supporting the FNM this time around.



