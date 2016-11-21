Man found shot to death

A man was found shot to death in the doorway of his Palm Tree Avenue home on Sunday afternoon, police said.

According to Chief Superintendent Clayton Fernander, the man’s relatives made the discovery shortly before 2 p.m., when they visited his home after they had not heard from him.

The victim has not been officially identified. He appears to have been in his late 50s, according to police.

Fernander said police did not have a motive for the killing and had no one in custody.

With 89 murders in The Bahamas so far this year, crime remains a major concern, even though murders are down compared to last year. There were 133 murders as of November 15, 2015.

Fernander said many of the murders are being fueled by turf wars, unresolved conflicts and illegal drugs.

“We are aggressively looking at it,” he said.

“It’s just that these youngsters can’t resolve their conflicts properly.

“That is often the case when you hear of shootings, stabbings or murders.

“But there’s a presence out there, a very strong police presence, and we are going to continue it.”

Fernander said “regular” citizens are rarely a target.

“Bahamians can feel comfortable,” he said.

“You find that the fight that is out there is mostly against these criminals and gang wars.

“But Bahamians can feel assured that they are safe to move about.

“We are stopping, searching and arresting people all over town.

“Look at the armed robbery this morning. I’m talking about quick response by officers.

“Firearms are being taken off the streets. You have seen us and we are responding. That’s what you call good policing.

“We want to remove fear from members of the public.”

Fernander was referring to the armed robbery of Super Value, Cable Beach, early yesterday.

Police said three armed men robbed the store of a substantial amount of cash.

Police said two of the suspects were shot during a shootout with officers. Police reportedly discovered two handguns after a high-speed chase ended at Joan’s Heights.

According to police, two of the suspects were still on the loose and one was captured and taken to hospital. Police said they also recovered stolen cash.



