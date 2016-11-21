Tax crackdown

The Ministry of Finance announced last night a broad tightening of the government’s tax collection system, revealing that, among other measures, it intends to inform 5,000 property owners that they are underpaying their real property taxes, either because the valuations are out of date, the properties are misclassified or they are unregistered entirely.

The ministry said impacted property owners will be sent communications requesting payment of their additional property tax assessments together with their regular tax bill.

“These properties are in higher value or upper-middle class communities,” the ministry said.

“The value of these properties will be assessed, if they were not assessed during the last five years.”

The ministry said in coming weeks, another round of notifications will be issued to owners of properties that are either not registered for property tax or misclassified.

The ministry said it has established a project team charged with the responsibility to address non-compliance with the tax and customs laws in The Bahamas.

It said the work of this team is expected to have a significant positive impact on tax compliance in The Bahamas, which plays an important part in the ministry’s overall fiscal strategy.

It is also expected to level the playing field for businesses, with the ultimate objective of achieving competitive equity for those who already willingly comply with the tax laws.

“Today we are demonstrating our commitment to take compliance with tax and customs laws seriously,” Financial Secretary Simon Wilson said.

“We believe this initiative is key to shift the paradigm toward a country where businesses and residents take their tax obligations seriously, and understand that we are committed to compliance and – where necessary – enforcement.”

The prospects to reduce leakage of government revenue through the work of the revenue enhancement project comes at a time when the country is challenged to rebuild national infrastructure and provide much-needed assistance to the many residents whose homes and businesses were destroyed or extensively damaged by the impact of Hurricane Matthew, the ministry noted.

It announced the project will focus on four key taxation areas: value-added tax (VAT), real property tax, business license fees and customs related taxes and fees.

“Our new revenue management approach affords us the opportunity to analyze and conduct taxation assessments based on data provided by businesses and residents,” Wilson said.

“This process will assist us in identifying businesses and individuals who have not paid their fair share of taxes and create an opportunity to collect those outstanding taxes.

“We will work with stakeholders throughout to ensure that we are operating in a transparent manner as we undertake this urgent work, and have already begun these consultations.”

The ministry said analysis reveals that many businesses have a discrepancy between their VAT revenue filing, their business license filing and, in some cases, their customs duty filings.

It said roughly 600 businesses with the largest apparent discrepancies in their reporting will be couriered notices explaining the discrepancies, and asked for payment or clarification of the amount.

These taxpayers represent roughly five percent of the licensed businesses in the country.

The Ministry of Finance said, “The Department of Inland Revenue is committed to working with property owners that may be contacted through this initiative whose property has been severely impacted by Hurricane Matthew.

“Finally, another work stream will involve the completion of VAT and Customs Post Clearance Audits. This activity involves conducting audits of businesses that analysis suggests may be inaccurately reporting on their VAT, business license and/or customs duty filings,” the statement said.

Wilson said, “All taxpayers selected for further verification or audit have been identified objectively through risk based data analysis – not subjectively or at random.

“We remain firmly committed to ensure fairness, compliance and revenue growth. The project team, which comprises a seasoned group of employees of the government of The Bahamas supported by external technical expertise, is working tirelessly to ensure that we can effectively implement this vital aspect of our revenue management plan.”



