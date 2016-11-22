BNCP rolls out first slate of candidates

The Bahamas National Coalition Party (BNCP) announced eight new candidates at its inaugural candidates launch last week Friday at the Bahamas Communications and Public Officers Union hall.

Wesley Campbell, president & CEO of Health Care Management Ltd., was announced for Englerston.

Andrew Stewart, a former teacher, was announced for Montagu.

O’Brien Knowles, a contractor, was announced for Carmichael.

Annmarie Glinton-Rolle, owner of Seal Pool Company, was announced for Sea Breeze.

Lorraine Arthur, a business owner, was a announced for Centerville.

Denise Wilmore, a business owner, was announced for Marathon.

Don Lockhart, CEO of Lockhart’s Restaurant and Bar and Margo’s Convenience Store, was announced for Pinewood Gardens.

Leroy Butler, a musician, was announced for Mount Moriah.

The BNCP was formally the Bahamas National Citizen Coalition (BNCC) which was an activist group established in 2013. The organization transitioned into a party during its first convention in April of this year.

In a press statement, the party said, “The BNCP is a well-oiled machine that will be ready to contest all 38 or however many seats will be up for grabs for the 2017 general election.”

The party is led by Campbell, who is also one of its founders.

Campbell said at the candidates launch that a BNCP government will established a national trust fund, a national Commonwealth trust fund, national pension fund, national disaster relief fund, national service for all young people, and national service to help the elderly.

The party plans to roll our more candidates by January 2017 as well as its platform and a 25-year development plan.



