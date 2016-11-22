Greenslade: Lack of support from govt in bail monitoring program

After the loss of his company’s multi-million-dollar contract to monitor suspects on bail, ICS Security Concepts CEO Stephen Greenslade said his company did not get the necessary support from government and the police.

The Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) last month refused to renew the company’s contract, which was awarded by the Free National Movement and started in November 2010. Migrafill Security is the new service provider.

Greenslade said that while his company was routinely blamed when suspects went off the grid, those criticisms were “unfair and unfounded”.

To support his assertion, Greenslade provided documentation of refusals by the government to replace defective devices; officers releasing suspects who had been arrested for new offenses with their ankle bracelets shut down; and failure to respond to tamper alerts and other violations.

Anthony Rolle-Fox, whose decomposed body was found by the South Beach Canal in July 2013, was wearing a device that malfunctioned, Greenslade said. He entered the monitoring program on October 13, 2011, according to documents.

The center inspected Rolle-Fox’s device on July 20, 2013. It was powering up, but not receiving GPS signals. However, at the time the monitoring center was out of new devices. He was found dead nine days later.

One month before Rolle-Fox’s death, Greenslade said he had made a verbal request for additional SIM cards to be installed in the bracelets by the manufacturer in Utah.

The Nassau Guardian saw a subsequent written request for 50 additional devices in October 2015. Greenslade said that the inventory was low, but devices that presented technical problems had to remain in the field.

Carl Smith, the permanent secretary in the Ministry of National Security, reportedly refused the request.

In his written response, Greenslade said, “Should the ministry refuse to issue the additional SIM cards needed to be placed in additional devices to ensure the inventory remains at a stable level while we address matters such as changing out devices that require technical attention, new tags on devices requiring replacement SIM cards and replacement of damaged devices due to offender behavior, it must be noted that this will place a strain on the efficient expediting of these particular matters when they arise.”

Contrary to claims of inefficiency, Greenslade pointed to the case of suspect Paul Bellizar, who was arrested in West Palm Beach, thanks to his company’s monitoring capability.

The monitoring center tracked Bellizar, of Eight Mile Rock, to West Palm Beach on March 6, 2014, according to documents.

After losing contact with his device, the monitoring center sent a GPS reboot to the bracelet and tracking was resumed.

The center recorded a strap tamper alarm and called police, who instructed the center to contact American authorities due to his location.

After giving American police his location, Bellizar was arrested and deported.

In a 2013 email to police liaison Inspector Randy Lightfoot, Gari Gonzalez complained of an increase of police failures to pick up offenders for curfew, low battery and tampering infractions.

In February 2014, ICS requested police assistance after a man on bail for murder and armed robbery was released from the Grove Police Station, although his ankle bracelet battery was dead. The man had been questioned and released without charge on a theft complaint.

In the request for assistance, ICS supplied police with images of areas frequented by the suspect.

Greenslade described his relationship with the government as tense. According to him, when he made requests aimed toward improving the program, “they turned it into a deficiency”.

He said, “It continued like that for the whole five years that the current administration was in office.

“At times in meetings, I told them if you are not prepared to work with us, take the contract. I guess that’s what they decided to do.”

Greenslade said that in his view ICS was using the best technology available, with devices capable of making three way calls and straps so thick that they could not be compromised with a bolt cutter..

He described that withdrawal of the contract as a “loss of opportunity” but said that the contract only represented a small fraction of the company’s business.

Greenslade said that 16 persons were hired specifically to work in the monitoring center. To date, ICS employs, 384 persons, he said.

ICS was monitoring 350 when its services were terminated and the company tracked about 2,500 people during the life of the program, he said.

ICS continues its offender monitoring program in Vero Beach, Florida.



