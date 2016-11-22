Nearly 7,000 homes assessed after storm

Nearly 7,000 private homes across The Bahamas have been assessed by the government following the passage of Hurricane Matthew, according to Hurricane Relief Coordinator Shane Gibson.

The assesments are to determine the number of homes that sustained damage, to determine the extent of damage and also to identify those that qualify for government assistance for home repairs for easy distribution of vouchers.

In Parliament yesterday, Gibson said his team is making progress with social assessments which is the first step in recovery efforts for homeowners who have been affected by the storm. Technical assesments is the second step.

“Thus far, six thousand, nine hundred and nine assessments have been conducted as follows,” Gibson said.

“There were 3,203 assessments on New Providence; 3,000 on Grand Bahama; 437 on North and Central Andros; 107 on the Berry Islands; 97 on Exuma and 65 on Eleuthera.”

Last week, Gibson said despite the constant efforts of workers to bring the country to a state of normalcy following Matthew, it would be a “long time” before island assessments are completed and even longer before repairs are completed.

When asked if he believed total assesments will be completed soon, he said, “No.”

“First of all, we have to find sufficient persons out there to do the assessments on the islands.

“...So it is going to take months to complete the assessments and a long time to complete all the repairs.”

Prime Minister Perry Christie said shortly after the hurricane that the damage was estimated at $500 million but could exceed it because of the amount of devastation caused.

Officials have started distributing vouchers valued at $100, $500 and $1,000 in New Providence and Grand Bahama and will start distributions in North Andros this week, according to Gibson.

The minister reiterated that the vouchers cannot be exchanged for cash but must be redeemed at the designated establishments.

He also said, “To ensure transparency and accountability, the government has retained private sector services.

“Accounting Outsource Services Limited (AOS) in New Providence and KPMG in Grand Bahama have been put in place for the management of the Hurricane Matthew voucher system.

“AOS will also be responsible for the vouchers on North Andros.”

As it relates to clean up efforts in New Providence, the minister said though much work has been done following the storm over a month ago, workers are still facing difficulties.

“Clean-up operations are proceeding well on the impacted islands,” he said.

“However, efforts in the capital have been limited as there is only one dump site on New Providence.

“This has resulted in long lines of vehicles waiting to unload debris and has increased the propensity for illegal dumping across the island.

“I urge persons who are doing this to please stop as this does not assist the clean-up operations and creates additional and unnecessary work.

“I am pleased to advise that the Ministry of Works has established seven mulching sites on New Providence to recycle tree waste and reduce the reliance on the dump site.

“I encourage all residents to assist us by placing all tree waste on the verges near their property, separated from any other waste, which will be collected by clean up crews.”



