Dames says he will not take campaign money from Izmirlian

Free National Movement (FNM) candidate for Mount Moriah and former Baha Mar Vice President of Security Marvin Dames yesterday denied claims that his campaign is being funded by ousted Baha Mar developer Sarkis Izmirlian and said he would not accept any money from Izmirlian if offered.

While a guest on the Guardian Radio show ‘2 to 4 with Adrian Francis’, Dames responded to a string of questions from a caller.

The caller asked if Izmirlian was funding Dames’ campaign, if he was funding any FNM campaign and, if not, how was Dames funding his campaign.

“I’ve made it clear that Sarkis Izmirlian is not funding my campaign,” Dames said.

“No. I haven’t spoken to him.

“No. I don’t think that he will ask.”

Asked if he would accept any money from Izmirlian for his campaign, he said, “No. I would not take it.”

Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) Chairman Bradley Roberts has repeatedly claimed that Izmirlian is lining up his “surrogates” to run with the FNM.

Last week, Roberts charged that the nomination of Jeffrey Lloyd for South Beach, completed the “trio of Sarkis’ surrogates who were parachuted into the leadership of the FNM”.

Lloyd is a former executive of Baha Mar’s training institute, and Dionisio D’Aguilar, the FNM’s candidate for Montagu, is a former Baha Mar director.

Roberts charged that D’Aguilar, Izmirian, FNM Leader Dr. Hubert Minnis and others are responsible for anti-Chinese propaganda being disseminated.

In September, Roberts said, “Dr. Minnis has unwittingly and willingly tied himself to Sarkis and hitched the FNM’s wagon to that of Sarkis, what with all of Sarkis’ men conveniently forming the leadership of his party.

“But in exchange for what and at what cost? Minnis is naïve and sadly mistaken to conclude that the developer’s unseemly behavior was a function of personality.”



