Atlantis reports data security incident

Atlantis yesterday announced that a recent data security incident may have compromised the security of payment information of some customers who used debit or credit cards at food and beverage and retail locations at the resort between March 9, 2016 and October 22, 2016.

“We have engaged professionals who have corrected the issue, and customers can now safely use their credit and debit cards at the food and beverage and retail locations at the resort,” Atlantis said in a statement yesterday.

“This incident did not affect credit and debit cards used to make or pay for hotel reservations or purchases made by guests who charged their food and beverage or retail purchases back to their room.”

The resort said it began investigating unusual activity after receiving reports from its credit card processor.

The statement said Atlantis immediately began working with third-party forensic experts to investigate these reports and to identify any signs of compromise on its computer systems.

On October 21, 2016, the resort discovered suspicious files on its computer systems that indicated a potential compromise of customers' credit and debit card data.

It added that, since that time, it has been working with third-party forensic investigators to determine what happened and what information was affected.

The resort said it confirmed that malware may have captured data from some credit and debit cards used at food and beverage and retail locations.

Atlantis said it has removed the malware at issue to contain this incident and implemented additional procedures in an effort to prevent any further unauthorized access to customers' credit and debit card information.

The information at risk as a result of this event for credit or debit cards used at the impacted locations includes the card number, expiration date, CVV and in some instances, cardholder name.

This incident did not involve customers' Social Security numbers, as this information is never collected by the resort, according to the statement, which added that the incident did not involve customers' PIN numbers, either.

"The resort takes the security of our customers' information extremely seriously, and we apologize for the inconvenience this incident may have caused our customers," said Howard C. Karawan, president and managing director of Atlantis.

"We continue to work with third-party forensic investigators to ensure the security of our systems on behalf of our customers and would like to take this opportunity to remind customers to remain vigilant against fraud by reviewing their financial account statements regularly and reporting any suspicious activity."



