Gibson believes office vandalism politically motivated

Golden Gates MP Shane Gibson said yesterday he believes the vandalism of his constituency office on Carmichael Road was politically motivated.

According to Gibson, surveillance footage caught several individuals vandalizing the building between 4:31 p.m. and 5p.m. on Sunday.

Gibson raised the issue in the House of Assembly yesterday, inferring that a red truck that was used to dump illegally on Golden Gates Assembly Park a few weeks ago, occupied by individuals waving Free National Movement flags, was also seen on the footage.

“This is the same red truck on the camera where persons came off the truck and vandalized the front of my office. All the windows are smashed in,” Gibson said.

Outside the House he told reporters, “I have seen a video clip of it where it is clear who the individuals are.

“I guess it’s just a matter of us now trying to put the names to the faces and to understand why it is they would try to destroy my constituency office.

“We are just now over six months or so away from elections and if persons are willing to do what they did for whatever reason they decided to do it then we have a long way to go in The Bahamas because democracy doesn’t work that way.

“Hopefully the police will be able to see how to get these persons into custody as quickly as possible and to try to get from them why they did what they did.

“But it appears to me that what we saw during the cleanup campaign (following Hurricane Matthew), it appeared to be politically motivated, but I hope I’m wrong.”

There was no damage to the inside of the building but several windows were broken.

Bamboo Town MP Renward Wells said in the House that a similar incident happened at his constituency office, although he did not say when.

“I think we ought to in this House begin to take a...closer look at that because this political season has begun in earnest and I think that both this side and the government side ought to speak very strongly that these situations ought to be condemned, and condemned outright that it will not be tolerated in our country; it will not be tolerated in our democracy,” he said.

“The way we express ourselves is when we go to the polls.”

Gibson said if the event was politically motivated it signals what can be expected during the upcoming election season.

“Moving into this election, I don’t think political parties promote violence,” he said.

“I know they don’t promote violence, but individuals themselves take it upon themselves to act in certain ways that are destructive, and so hopefully this is an isolated incident and we will see how it goes.

“I’m concerned about the safety of the employees who work there, about the campaign workers who go there.

“We now have the restoration teams in the various constituencies working out of the constituency offices.

“I’m concerned about their safety and I’m concerned about mine because I mean if they did it to my headquarters, who’s to say they won’t come and try to do it to my home or somewhere else, so it’s a concern.”

The Golden Gates MP said he was very disappointment individuals damaged a building paid for by the government.

Gibson said although maintenance and utilities for constituency offices are paid from the Public Treasury, he is unsure whether public funds will repair the damage.

“I may have to end up raising the funds myself,” he said.

“If not, we just have to see how we can raise money through the private sector to have the windows repaired and they were pretty badly damaged.

“In some instances, the windows may have to be completely replaced rather than repaired, so hopefully soon we will be able to find out from those individuals what motivated them to do something like that.”

Free National Movement Secretary General Michael Foulkes issued a statement on the matter last night.

Foulkes said, “I want to be very clear, that I know of no such event and I do not condone vandalism for any reason, of any sort, any form or fashion. And, neither does the Free National Movement.

“Given that Minister Gibson, as I am informed, stated that he has or might have video footage, pictures or any other information regarding the alleged vandalism, I strongly urge him to immediately (if he has not done so already) turn over same to the Royal Bahamas Police Force for a full investigation of the matter and given their investigation, they ought to take any and all action to the fullest extent of the law. And, let the chips fall where they may.”



