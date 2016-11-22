DPM tables Urban Renewal Bill

As Urban Renewal expands its scope to the Family Islands, including Bimini and Exuma, Deputy Prime Minister Philip Brave Davis yesterday tabled a bill that would create an independent, statutory body called the Urban Renewal Authority, which would be empowered to approve loans to assist with the small home repairs (SHR) and other social programs.

“The concept of loans is new to Urban Renewal,” Davis advised Parliament as he tabled the Urban Renewal Authority Bill 2016.

“The key feature will allow the authority to grant loans, cancel or modify approval of loans, refuse to advance an outstanding loan, suspend payment of principal and interest, examine the use of the loan and to require repayment following an examination.”

The authority would be empowered to do “all things necessary or convenient for, or in connection with, the performance of its functions”, according to Davis.

This includes the procurement and management of funds to facilitate various Urban Renewal social programs; approval of policies and procedures for the conduct of small home repairs and approval of the completion of repairs.

The authority would make determinations as to whether property owners meet the criteria to obtain assistance.

It would also provide for the creation of a register of every contractor approved by the board and for applications to be made for admission to the register.

The board is charged with the responsibility to set standards for contractors, Davis said.

The bill would also give the minister authority to declare a community an “urban community”, by order.

The authority would “assist” with the SHR program and other social programs by approving loans and grants depending on “client needs and/or ability”.

According to the auditor general’s report, which The Nassau Guardian obtained in April 2015, Auditor General Terrance Bastian found that there was a lack of accountability, transparency and due diligence in the management of the SHR program, its execution and the quality of work done.

The Public Accounts Committee made a similar assessment in its majority report tabled earlier this month.

The PAC also called for a full independent forensic audit and review of the inner workings of the Urban Renewal Commission to determine the extent of public wastage and whether any intentional malfeasance may have taken place.

Yesterday, Davis said the creation of an independent authority is in line with the recommendations of the auditor general and the PAC.

“The auditor general cited the magnitude and scope of the Urban Renewal program as an ‘ambitious undertaking’ and interestingly, the main issues arising from the audit turn on the measure for the bureaucracy that intrinsically belongs to government,” Davis said.

“This ambitious undertaking fully recognized bureaucratic inertia as a challenge to its ideal and by executive decision, Urban Renewal has been set apart to meet its mandate with a sense of urgency and, when necessary, immediacy.

“This immediate response to the challenges of the poor, the disenfranchised, the unemployed, parents with at-risk youth and children, and the elderly cannot be achieved within the trappings of our bureaucracy.

“The critical recommendation of the auditor general and subsequently the Public Accounts Committee in respect of the Urban Renewal program is the creation of an independent/statutory body to facilitate its objective.”

Davis said the government is satisfied that Urban Renewal and its components are working, and while there is room for improvement, the bill is a step in the right direction. be empowered to grant loans



