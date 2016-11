A man was shot and killed last night through Sumner Street off Soldier Road, police reported.

Details about the death of the unidentified man were few up to press time, but police reported the murder shortly before 9:30 p.m.

This homicide pushes the country’s murder count up to 90 for the year. Despite a downward trend in murders for most of the year, there has been an increase in killings in recent weeks.