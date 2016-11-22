Davis suggests BTC execs were paid for their silence

Seeking to make the case yesterday for the necessity of a select committee of Parliament to probe the sale of the Bahamas Telecommunications Company (BTC) in 2011, Deputy Prime Minister Philip Brave Davis suggested then Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham paid almost $500,000 over the BTC chairman’s recommended bonuses for 15 executives, and questioned whether this was an effort to “induce them to keep quiet” about the controversial sale to Cable and Wireless Communications (CWC).

Golden Gates MP Shane Gibson yesterday moved for the appointment of a select committee of Parliament to probe the sale — something the current administration had long promised.

Davis said BTC’s chairman recommended that the 15 BTC executives be paid $1,097,180.50 following the sale.

However, the executives were given bonuses totaling $1.5 million, in addition to their annual salaries of at least $99,000 each.

“Now, can I go online and find those things out?” Davis asked.

“Can I go online and find out... if management, if the executive chairman, for example, recommended that you should pay out around about $1 million and the [then] prime minister says no, pay out $1.5 million?

“Just understand. Well, why would he go against what was recommended?

“That is what this is about, the circumstances.”

Calling the matter “extraordinary”, Davis questioned whether the additional bonus payouts were to “induce them to keep quiet about the transaction at all”.

“Those are some of the questions; they are circumstances surrounding this sale,” Davis said.

In October 2014, The Nassau Guardian revealed the details about the bonuses granted following the sale of 51 percent of BTC’s shares to CWC.

According to correspondence associated with the BTC deal, the $1.5 million was paid out to executives for their “efforts” in “successfully concluding the transaction”.

The payments were made from the Public Treasury

The payments ranged from $210,000 to $15,000 and were split among 15 executives.

The bonuses were paid several days after the Ingraham administration signed the deal with CWC.

Julian Francis, who was the BTC chairman during the controversial sale, has said there was nothing unusual about the bonuses.

He added that Citibank, which at the time was advising the government during the privatization process, recommended that the government give bonuses that amounted to about $5 million.

The Official Opposition has said there is nothing to hide and all documents relating to the sale were brought to Parliament.

Davis also questioned how CWC got involved in the process in the first place.

He claimed the company got involved in the sale process in March 2010, after final bidding was closed in the request for proposal (RFP).

“The surrounding circumstances that this committee could talk about – talking about transparency – is how come Cable and Wireless just parachuted into a process that was closed already?” Davis asked.

“And also, the bidders, who were lawfully in the process were only notified on July 23, 2010 that their bids had been rejected.

“Isn’t that [a] circumstance that we should look into?”

Businessman Sir Franklyn Wilson, who was the Christie administration’s lead negotiator in the talks to get back two percent of the shares sold to CWC, said the negotiating team found “shocking revelations” regarding the sale and wanted Parliament to convene a select committee to probe the controversial sale.

He referred to the sale as a “horrendously bad deal”.

Prime Minister Perry Christie previously referred to the privatization bonuses as “unconscionable and considerable squandering of the company’s financial resources”.

The current administration never made public the new agreement it signed with CWC to get back shares.



